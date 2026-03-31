BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Change in Portfolio Manager

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Change in Portfolio Manager



31 March 2026

It is with sadness that the Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company") announces that it has been advised that Stefan Gries, Portfolio Manager, will be leaving the industry to focus on personal health issues.

Stefan will formally relinquish portfolio management responsibilities for the Company with immediate effect. Stefan has been a portfolio manager for the Company since 20 June 2017 and has made a significant contribution, working tirelessly to deliver excellent long-term returns for shareholders since his appointment. The Board thanks him for his contribution and wishes him well for his treatment and recovery.

Benjamin Moore, a Managing Director within BlackRock's European Fundamental Equity team, will take over Stefan's role as portfolio manager with immediate effect. Benjamin brings 11 years of experience at Columbia Threadneedle, including six years as Lead Portfolio Manager for the CT European Select Fund. He began his career in equity research at Goldman Sachs covering European mid-cap companies. Benjamin has a strong track record built on a quality growth style, similar to that employed by Stefan.

Benjamin will act as Lead Portfolio Manager for the Company, supported by Brian Hall who remains as co-manager on the portfolio. They will both continue to be supported by the 23-strong BlackRock European Fundamental Equity team.

Andrew Impey, Chairman of the Company, said:

"At this time the Board's thoughts are with Stefan and it wishes him well for the future and for his recovery. The Board has conviction in the quality and breadth of resource provided by BlackRock's European Fundamental Equity team, and is pleased to welcome a portfolio manager of Benjamin's calibre as Stefan's replacement. Benjamin will employ a similar style to Stefan, and has a proven track record of managing quality portfolios. The Board looks forward to working with him"

Important Information

This announcement contains information that is inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, and is being made by the Company solely to comply with its regulatory disclosure obligations.

Enquiries:

Lansons - 020 7294 3610



Tunga Chigovanyika - 020 7397 1915

Cavendish Securities plc

