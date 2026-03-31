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WKN: A2PZ2M | ISIN: VGG3036T1012 | Ticker-Symbol: NOGN
Frankfurt
31.03.26 | 08:12
0,284 Euro
+4,41 % +0,012
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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EMPIRE METALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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EMPIRE METALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
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0,3100,36210:21
ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2026 08:50 Uhr
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Empire Metals Limited Announces Eclipse Mining Licence Sale Extension

Empire Metals Limited / LON:EEE, OTCQX:EPMLF / Sector: Natural Resources

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Empire Metals Limited,the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, notifies the market that the sale of its 75% interest in the Eclipse Mining Licence ("Eclipse ML") has been extended by one month to 30 April 2026, with the purchaser granted additional time to complete due diligence following delays to drilling assay results.

The sale of Empire's 75% interest in the Eclipse ML is ongoing. The extension reflects the following:

  • The purchaser has completed a drill programme, with a total of 10 RC holes drilled for 514 metres.

  • Assay results have been delayed due to longer laboratory turnaround times than anticipated, and the purchaser requires additional time to complete their analysis.

  • As per the RNS dated 30 December 2025, A$50,000 non-refundable deposit has been received, with the balance of A$700,000 due at settlement, pending successful due diligence.

The Eclipse ML sale is consistent with Empire's strategy to divest non-core assets and focus capital on the Pitfield Titanium Project.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:

Empire Metals Ltd

Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell

Tel: 020 4583 1440

S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Joint Broker)

Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl

Tel: 020 3470 0470

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

James Asensio / Christian Calabrese / Charlie Hammond

Tel: 020 7523 8000

Shard Capital Partners LLP (Joint Broker)

Damon Heath

Tel: 020 7186 9950

Tavistock (Financial PR)

Emily Moss / Josephine Clerkin

empiremetals@tavistock.co.uk

Tel: 020 7920 3150

About Empire Metals Limited

Empire Metals Ltd (AIM:EEE and OTCQX:EPMLF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on the commercialisation of the Pitfield Titanium Project, located in Western Australia. The titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale and hosts one of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources reported globally, with a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) totalling 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO2 for 113 million tonnes of contained TiO2.

Titanium mineralisation at Pitfield occurs from surface and displays exceptional grade continuity along strike and down dip. The MRE extends across just 20% of the known mineralised footprint, providing substantial potential for further resource expansion.

Conventional processing has already produced a high-purity product grading 99.25% TiO2, suitable for titanium sponge metal or pigment feedstock. With excellent logistics and established infrastructure, Pitfield is strategically positioned to supply the growing global demand for titanium and other critical minerals.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Empire Metals Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/empire-metals-limited-announces-eclipse-mining-licence-sale-extension-1153523

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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