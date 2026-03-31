The World's First Agentic CMS Just Got Smarter: Kontent.ai Launches Expert Agents

Kontent.ai, the team behind the world's first Agentic CMS, today announced the launch of Expert Agents: purpose-built AI agents that bring deep, specialized intelligence to the content operations teams manage every day. Expert Agents work continuously across content workflows, handling everything that doesn't require human judgment. They can be configured by anyone using simple natural language prompts.

BRNO, CZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Expert Agents help organizations move faster than ever before, augmenting teams without adding headcount, accelerating campaign launches across markets, improving content performance at scale, and reducing regulatory and compliance risk across even the largest content inventories.

The launch marks the next step in Kontent.ai's Agentic CMS vision: a platform where AI agents are embedded directly into the operational layer of content management.

At its core, the Agentic CMS combines two layers of intelligence: the Main Agent, which lets teams operate the entire platform through natural language, creating structures, running audits, and updating content at scale, and Expert Agents, purpose-built for the specific, high-value content operations that matter most to each organization.

The real pressure isn't content creation. It's content operations.

For years, AI in the CMS market has meant writing assistants, auto-generated metadata, and smarter drafting tools. But the real bottlenecks were never about writing speed.

Teams still coordinate manually across markets. Governance still depends on people remembering to check. For regulated organizations, a single oversight can mean significant fines and most have budget set aside expecting exactly that. SEO audits still mean weeks of manual work on a small site. Scale that to tens of thousands of pages across multiple markets, and it becomes one of the most painful, expensive problems in content operations. Campaign launches still get delayed waiting on engineering

These aren't content creation problems. They're content operation problems. And generative AI doesn't solve them, Agentic AI does. The proof is already in: 60 organizations are actively using Kontent.ai's Agentic CMS and seeing real results. "Draft creation at scale used to consume a huge amount of our team's time. Using Kontent.ai's AI Agent, we now create and route drafts across large volumes of content in minutes instead of hours, cutting effort by over 70%while keeping full workflow and governance controls in place," says Caitlin Meyer, Director of Content & Regional Director SA at Thomas.co.

What Expert Agents do

Unlike prompt-driven AI that waits to be asked, Expert Agents automate entire complex workflows from start to finish, acting on predefined triggers, executing multi-step operations, and running continuously without manual intervention. Humans stay firmly in control: every agent action respects user permissions, every output is fully traceable, and content doesn't go live until a person approves it.

In practice, this means organizations can:

Rely on agents embedded in workflow steps: Agents can act automatically at review, localization, SEO, and compliance checkpoints, every time, at scale.

Execute complex multi-step operations end to end: Translation workflows, SEO updates, lifecycle cleanup, and regulatory rewrites, handled start to finish.

Orchestrate across every system in the stack: Agents connect to DAMs, CRMs, ERPs, and analytics tools, reducing the custom scripts and engineering requests that slow teams down.

Govern content that never clocks out: Continuous monitoring, policy enforcement, and metadata consistency across large inventories, without coordination overhead.

Quick to configure and always on

Teams configure agents using simple natural language prompts. They can just describe what the agent should work on, and it gets to work and keeps going. Across every piece of content, around the clock, without anyone having to ask twice.

That independence has real business impact. When content teams no longer rely on development resources to set up, adjust, or trigger automation, bottlenecks disappear. Processes that once waited on a sprint cycle happen in minutes. Campaigns launch faster. Updates roll out at scale. Time to market shrinks.

Every agent action operates within the organization's governance model, respecting roles, permissions, and publishing rights. Automation that is safe, auditable, and enterprise-ready. "The question has shifted. It's now, How can AI help organizations operate more competitively? Expert Agents are our answer to that. They run continuously, they're configured in plain language by the people who know the content best, and they never stop. That's a fundamentally different kind of AI than anything else in this market," shares Ian Norton, VP Marketing at Kontent.ai.

Real results, already

The impact is showing up across industries and use cases, from SEO teams managing thousands of pages to content operations running across multiple languages and markets. At Hostelworld, work that previously took weeks is now measured in hours. "Producing 134 content pieces in two languages was reduced to a single day of work. The tool is already showing clear potential to streamline time-consuming workflows that allow our team to reallocate efforts to high-impact SEO priorities. If this pattern holds, it could reduce our workload on these tasks by several days each month," says Sara Povoas, Senior SEO Analyst at Hostelworld.

Why this matters now

Boards and leadership teams no longer accept AI as an experiment. They expect it to reduce operational costs, accelerate time to market, and eliminate the manual coordination that slows content teams down. Content inventories are growing. Markets are expanding. Governance and compliance requirements are becoming more demanding, not less.

The organizations pulling ahead are not the ones with the most AI features. They're the ones using AI to fundamentally change how their content operations run. Agentic CMS is how Kontent.ai is making that possible-for any team, without a line of code.

About Kontent.ai

Kontent.ai is the world's first Agentic CMS and the only platform that helps organizations intelligently operate content at scale. By embedding AI agents into content workflows, Kontent.ai empowers organizations to automate operations, enforce governance, and accelerate time to market, without adding headcount.

Designed to accommodate even the most complex workflows without sacrificing speed, compliance, or results, Kontent.ai delivers a demonstrated ROI of 320%. Customers including WebMD Ignite, Elanco, PPG, and Oxford University benefit from a measurable step change in how their teams create, govern, and deliver content, driving greater operational efficiency, reducing risk, and accelerating content's time to value.

Learn more at kontent.ai .

CONTACT

Ian Norton - VP Marketing - Kontent.ai

+447736926161 | ian.norton@kontent.ai

SOURCE: Kontent.ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-worlds-first-agentic-cms-just-got-smarter-kontent.ai-launches-1153340