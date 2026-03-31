UNSW researchers developed a chemically selective, nitrate-based, single-sided accelerated ageing method for TOPCon solar cells that replicates the mildly acidic environment inside EVA-encapsulated modules. The proposed approach enables rapid, physically meaningful screening of front-side metallisation stability, reliably predicting module-level degradation and reducing development time and costs, according to its creators.A research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) has developed a new cell-level accelerated ageing method for TOPCon solar technologies. "Conventional solution-based ...

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