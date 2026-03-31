Italy's energy regulator ARERA has approved a proposal from the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security to target 16 GWh of storage capacity in the 2029 MACSE auction, while urging caution on final volumes to reflect existing pipeline capacity.From ESS News Italy's energy regulator ARERA has issued a favorable opinion to the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security on grid operator Terna's proposal to set a 16 GWh target for the MACSE storage capacity auction for 2029. While endorsing the overall approach taken by the transmission system operator, ARERA has nonetheless stressed ...

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