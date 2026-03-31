Allshares, a global equity and ownership management platform, today announced the acquisition of Amalia, a France-based company specializing in sales commission and performance management software. The acquisition strengthens Allshares' platform, adding a sophisticated, rules-based engine that expands and enhances its end-to-end ownership offering.

Founded in 2020, Amalia was built technology-first. Its software is centered on a powerful rules engine that enables intuitive compensation plan design, giving organizations the flexibility to model incentive structures in a fully self-service environment, unlocking new possibilities for incentive management at scale.

Supporting more than 40 organizations, including Nespresso, TheFork, and Rakuten, Amalia provides real-time visibility into performance and incentive data, enabling companies to operate complex compensation programs with greater control and efficiency.

"From day one, our focus has been to bring clarity to performance-based compensation," said Guillaume de Boisséson, CEO of Amalia. "Joining Allshares allows us to extend this foundation into equity and long-term incentives on a global scale."

The acquisition reflects growing demand for unified platforms that integrate incentive design, execution, and governance within a single system.

"We are building a platform that connects equity incentive design and execution," said Fabio Ronga, CEO of Allshares. "Amalia's technology and team enhance our ability to model complex plans and deliver them seamlessly in production environments."

With the integration of Amalia, Allshares further strengthens its end-to-end ownership platform. It will enable companies to intuitively manage the complexities of equity ownership with greater clarity and transparency, while simplifying administration and delivering real-time insight through scalable infrastructure, intelligent workflows, and self-service capabilities.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed and are subject to customary closing conditions.

About Allshares

Allshares is a global leader in ownership management, delivering a holistic solution to design, manage, and communicate equity incentives. Trusted by over 1,000 organizations worldwide, Allshares provides the infrastructure to scale ownership programs seamlessly for companies at every stage, from startups to listed enterprises, helping companies build effective and sustainable equity strategies that drive commercial success, improve retention, and ultimately create a culture of ownership. For more information, please visit www.allshares.com.

About Amalia

Amalia helps organizations turn sales compensation into a growth driver. Designed for modern businesses, the platform goes beyond improving operational efficiency by enabling companies to drive sales performance through transparent, scalable, and data-driven incentive structures. By centralizing and automating compensation processes, Amalia provides real-time visibility and empowers teams across sales, finance, and operations to align incentives with business goals and accelerate revenue growth. For more information, please visit www.amalia.io.

About Bregal Milestone

Bregal Milestone is a leading software private equity firm with c.€1.7 billion of capital raised since inception. The firm provides growth capital and operational support to build market-leading software companies. Bregal Milestone is part of Bregal Investments, a leading global investment platform with assets under management of over €19 billion. Bregal Milestone was recognized by GrowthCap as one of the Top Private Equity Firms of 2025. For more information, visit www.bregalmilestone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260330401010/en/

Contacts:

For Allshares

Tanya Jansen

Chief Marketing Officer

tanya.jansen@allshares.com



For Bregal Milestone

Siqi Wu

Marketing Communications Manager

siqi.wu@bregal.com