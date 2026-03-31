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WKN: A0MMP1 | ISIN: US11133T1034 | Ticker-Symbol: 5B9
Tradegate
30.03.26 | 14:48
140,00 Euro
-2,10 % -3,00
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BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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142,00145,0010:27
142,00145,0010:00
PR Newswire
31.03.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: The Best-Performing Fund Brands in Europe and Globally According to the 2026 Broadridge Fund Brand 50 Report

BlackRock retains top position in Broadridge's Fund Brand 50 global asset manager rankings, significantly increasing its total brand score

LONDON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest edition of Broadridge's Fund Brand 50 (FB50), an annual research study by global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), was released today, highlighting the world's best-performing third-party asset management brands. The study reveals a shifting brand landscape as asset managers jockey for position amid geopolitical tensions, market volatility, and intense fund selector scrutiny. Managers are enhancing their brand by offering clients access to high-growth markets such as private equity and private debt via strategic partnerships or through targeted acquisitions. Another critical trend that continues to shape the competitor environment, and the brand ranking, is investor appetite for passive and active ETFs. Innovative funds are highly prized in these dynamic growth areas.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/326728/Broadridge_2023_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-best-performing-fund-brands-in-europe-and-globally-according-to-the-2026-broadridge-fund-brand-50-report-302729286.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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