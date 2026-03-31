Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: The Best-Performing Fund Brands in Europe and Globally According to the 2026 Broadridge Fund Brand 50 Report

BlackRock retains top position in Broadridge's Fund Brand 50 global asset manager rankings, significantly increasing its total brand score

LONDON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest edition of Broadridge's Fund Brand 50 (FB50), an annual research study by global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), was released today, highlighting the world's best-performing third-party asset management brands. The study reveals a shifting brand landscape as asset managers jockey for position amid geopolitical tensions, market volatility, and intense fund selector scrutiny. Managers are enhancing their brand by offering clients access to high-growth markets such as private equity and private debt via strategic partnerships or through targeted acquisitions. Another critical trend that continues to shape the competitor environment, and the brand ranking, is investor appetite for passive and active ETFs. Innovative funds are highly prized in these dynamic growth areas.

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