METABORA GAMES Launches BORA DEEPS v2.0, A Global Gamer-Engagement Platform

Expands mission content using real gameplay data via an enhanced 'Quest' system

Introduces instant-play "DEEPS Minigame" with no installation required

Strengthens BORA token utility through a participation-reward loop

BORA DEEPS v2.0 moves beyond a simple loop of completing in-game missions and earning BORA-based rewards. It offers a more dynamic experience where players' in-game activities translate into broader participation across the entire ecosystem.

At the core of the update is an enhanced 'Quest' system that expands game integrations and introduces mission-based content closely aligned with players' actual gameplay. With v2.0, users can engage in tailored quests optimized for their play experience, creating a seamless and immersive journey from gameplay to rewards.

In addition, METABORA GAMES has introduced "DEEPS Minigame" within the platform. The feature allows users to instantly access and play mini games without any downloads, delivering an interactive environment where players can enjoy gameplay while earning rewards directly within BORA DEEPS.

The update also introduces a "Scratch" feature, allowing users to use points earned through platform activities, including mini games, in a raffle-style experience, delivering ongoing engagement and rewarding experiences.

Meanwhile, METABORA GAMES aims to increase platform retention by establishing a virtuous cycle of participation, rewards, and re-engagement, driven by BORA DEEPS v2.0's user-driven content. Through this initiative, the company plans to expand real-world use cases for the BORA token and strengthen its overall utility across the ecosystem.

More details about BORA DEEPS v2.0 are available on the official website.

APPENDIX

BORA DEEPS Official Website: https://intro.boradeeps.com/

About METABORA

METABORA is a casual game developer and the service operator of the blockchain platform BORA.

The BORA ecosystem brings together partners across various industries-ranging from tokenomics and content to blockchain technology-driving innovation and collaboration across games, sports, and entertainment.

BORA is a national game/entertainment token with a high liquidity in the market and reinforcing the accessibility of users and services abroad by increasing the listing on global cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding partnership.

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