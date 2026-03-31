OODA AI AB: OODA AI publishes year-end report for 2025

Financial outcome Full Year 2025 (Full Year 2024):

Total revenue: 40.8 MSEK (9.5 MSEK)

(9.5 MSEK) Net sales: 31.9 MSEK (1.1 MSEK)

(1.1 MSEK) EBITDA: 3.0 MSEK (-28.2 MSEK)

(-28.2 MSEK) EBITDA margin: 7.3% (-295.9%)

(-295.9%) EBITDA excl. non-recurring costs: ca. 13 MSEK (-26.2 MSEK)

(-26.2 MSEK) EBITDA % excl. non-recurring costs: ca. 32% (-274.8%)

(-274.8%) Interest costs: 0.2 MSEK (17 MSEK)

Financial outcome H2 2025 (H2 2024):

Total revenue: 20.6 MSEK (2.4 MSEK)

(2.4 MSEK) Net sales: 15.5 MSEK (0.5 MSEK)

(0.5 MSEK) EBITDA: 0.9 MSEK (-23.3 MSEK)

(-23.3 MSEK) EBITDA margin: 10.4% (-68.4%)

(-68.4%) EBITDA excl. non-recurring costs: ca. 3 MSEK

EBITDA % excl. non-recurring costs: ca. 15%

Interest costs: 0.2 MSEK (2.6 MSEK)



After the period, the company has completed a capital acquisition of ca. 10 MSEK at a pre-money valuation of ca. 817 MSEK, a post-money valuation of ca. 827 MSEK, with Midnight Foundation, founded by Charles Hoskinson, as lead investor.



"OODA AI enters 2026 in a new phase. Over the past years, we have built, structured and positioned the Company. The focus is now clear: to scale the business and increase usage of our platform.

The work carried out over the past 12 months has fundamentally changed the Company's position. We have established a functioning technical platform, secured commercial agreements with recurring customers, and strengthened our financial structure through debt reduction and capital injections. This means we are now in a position to shift focus from structure and stabilization to growth and scaling." - Excerpt from the year end report

For further information, please contact:

Arli Charles Mujkic, CEO, OODA AI AB

Email: charlie@ooda.ai

Telephone: +49 176 626 999 64

Måns Pontén Söderlind, Deputy CEO, OODA AI AB

Email: mans@ooda.ai

Telephone: +46 70 766 47 71

About OODA AI AB

OODA AI is a group of companies with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and software-as-a-service (SaaS). The group of companies provides AI services in the form of decentralized and distributed AI computing, AI tools as well as AI consulting, training and implementation. The group of companies operates on a global market, the head offices are located in Stockholm (Sweden) and Munich (Germany). Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North, also traded on Börse Frankfurt, Börse Stuttgart and Börse München.

For more information, www.ooda.ai

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | 08-684 211 00 | info@eminova.se

This information is information that OODA AI AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-31 08:45 CEST.