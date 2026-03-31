Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties divests two properties in Norway - exits the Norwegian market

Prisma Properties has signed an agreement to sell the company's two properties in Norway, located in Frøya and Hommelvik. The sale is conducted in line with book value and in accordance with the company's strategic direction.

The divestment is part of Prisma's strategic priority to focus resources and capital on Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, where the company considers the conditions to be most favorable for growth and long-term shareholder value creation. Vacant possession of both properties will be given on 7 April 2026.

"This is a strategic sale. With only a small number of properties in Norway, there are currently not sufficient conditions for building a portfolio of relevant scale there. The Norwegian market is also characterized by high financing costs and strong competition, which together means that we are choosing to prioritize our other markets, where the opportunities for continued growth are significantly greater. At the same time, we do not rule out that new investments in Norway may become relevant further ahead," comments Tom Hagen, Head of Transactions at Prisma Properties.

The sale is not expected to have any material impact on earnings, as it is carried out in line with book value.

For more information, please contact:

Tom Hagen, Deputy CEO and Head of Transactions, Prisma Properties

tom.hagen@prismaproperties.se

+46 73-509 99 18

About Prisma Properties

Prisma Properties is a leading owner and developer of modern retail properties in the Nordics. The company focuses on properties for groceries, discount stores, and the QSR sectors (quick service restaurants). Prisma Properties currently owns approximately 160 properties, primarily in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm. Read more at: prismaproperties.se/en/.