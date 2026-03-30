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WKN: A0YH66 | ISIN: US04649U1025 | Ticker-Symbol: VTE1
Stuttgart
31.03.26 | 09:46
7,250 Euro
+0,69 % +0,050
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASURE SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASURE SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2007,35010:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2026 21:06 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Asure Software, Inc.: Asure Appoints Tiffany Mortimer as Chief Transformation & People Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management ("HCM") software solutions, appointed Tiffany Mortimer as Chief Transformation & People Officer. Mortimer brings 15 years of experience leading enterprise transformation, operational execution, and people strategy at high-growth SaaS companies, and joins Asure as the company continues to build the operational and organizational foundation for its next phase of growth.

In her new role, Mortimer will lead Asure's transformation initiatives and People function. Her responsibilities will encompass operational excellence, cross-functional execution, and developing the organizational capacity to support the company's continued growth. She will partner directly with Chairman and CEO Pat Goepel and the broader leadership team on key strategic priorities.

Mortimer joins Asure from KnowBe4, a cybersecurity SaaS platform, where she served as Deputy Chief Operating Officer and operated as a senior executive partner to the CEO and board. During her tenure, she helped lead the company through hypergrowth, its IPO, and the subsequent $4.6 billion acquisition by Vista Equity Partners - serving as a key execution leader in the Office of the CEO with oversight of strategic operations, enterprise program management, and business process optimization. Prior to that role, she served as Chief of Staff through a period of rapid growth and multiple strategic acquisitions, and as Interim Chief Human Resources Officer, where she led a global HR organization through a critical leadership transition.

"Tiffany brings a rare combination of operational discipline and genuine people leadership," said Pat Goepel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Asure. "What sets her apart is the ability to drive rigorous execution while investing in the people and culture around her. As we advance the capabilities of AsureCentral and continue expanding what Luna AI makes possible for our teams and our customers, having a leader who understands both dimensions of that work is exactly what we need. We are very glad to have her on the team."

"I'm excited to join Asure at such a pivotal moment - both for the payroll and HR industry and for technology broadly," said Tiffany Mortimer, Chief Transformation & People Officer of Asure Software. "Having spent my career at the intersection of SaaS and human capital management, I've seen firsthand how AI is beginning to fundamentally reshape what's possible for technology companies and the customers they serve. What draws me to Asure is the opportunity to be at the center of that transformation - aligning our people, processes, and technology so our teams can do their best work and, more importantly, so our customers are getting everything they can from their own people. AsureCentral gave us the platform foundation; now it's about building the organizational capability to fully deliver on what that makes possible. I look forward to partnering with Pat and the entire team as we do exactly that."

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.

Contact

Patrick McKillop
Vice President, Investor Relations
Asure Software
617-335-5058
patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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