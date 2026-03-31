Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 31-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 31/03/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: The Republic of Angola 9.375% Notes due 31/03/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like XS3328007797 -- each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 9.375% Notes due 31/03/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like US035198AK61 -- each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 9.875% Notes due 31/03/2037; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like XS3328007870 -- each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 9.875% Notes due 31/03/2037; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like US035198AL45 -- each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 6.75% Notes due 23/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of HUF200,000 Debt and debt-like XS3330287940 -- each) securities 6.30% Notes due 31/03/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of AZN10,000 Debt and debt-like XS3325441288 -- each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Securitised GB00BTDGS363 -- Co Ltd due 30/09/2027 derivatives Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 01/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3239674073 -- each) derivatives Securities due 01/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3239673935 -- each) derivatives Securities due 01/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3239673851 -- each) derivatives Securities due 31/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 Securitised XS3305336847 -- each) derivatives Securities due 01/04/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GB1,000 Securitised XS3305367560 -- each) derivatives Securities due 31/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 Securitised XS3305369186 -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 4.249% Covered Bonds due 28/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like USD250,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation securities USC0623PRG56 -- S) 4.249% Covered Bonds due 28/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like US06368MM278 -- USD250,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 422579 EQS News ID: 2300702 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2300702&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)