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Dow Jones News
31.03.2026 09:33 Uhr
115 Leser
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
31-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
31/03/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: The Republic of Angola 
 
9.375% Notes due 31/03/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like XS3328007797 --  
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)      securities 
 
 
9.375% Notes due 31/03/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like US035198AK61 --  
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)       securities 
 
 
9.875% Notes due 31/03/2037; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like XS3328007870 --  
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)      securities 
 
 
9.875% Notes due 31/03/2037; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like US035198AL45 --  
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)       securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
6.75% Notes due 23/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of HUF200,000 Debt and debt-like XS3330287940 --  
each)                                        securities 
 
 
6.30% Notes due 31/03/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of AZN10,000  Debt and debt-like XS3325441288 --  
each)                                        securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Securitised     GB00BTDGS363 --  
Co Ltd due 30/09/2027                                derivatives 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 01/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised     XS3239674073 --  
each)                                        derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 01/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised     XS3239673935 --  
each)                                        derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 01/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised     XS3239673851 --  
each)                                        derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 31/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000   Securitised     XS3305336847 --  
each)                                        derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 01/04/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GB1,000   Securitised     XS3305367560 --  
each)                                        derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 31/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000   Securitised     XS3305369186 --  
each)                                        derivatives 

Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 
 
4.249% Covered Bonds due 28/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  Debt and debt-like 
USD250,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation  securities     USC0623PRG56 --  
S) 
 
 
4.249% Covered Bonds due 28/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  Debt and debt-like US06368MM278 --  
USD250,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)  securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 422579 
EQS News ID:  2300702 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2300702&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.