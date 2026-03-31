A study of 20 solar parks in southern France found that soil biodiversity and respiration drop significantly under panels, especially in mown areas, while plant traits like height and leaf area can increase under grazing. The researchers highlighted that climate, management type, and solar shading all shape soil and plant responses.A French research team has analyzed the impact of solar parks on soil mesofauna, respiration and plant traits gathering samples from 20 different parks in southern France. "This research has several novel aspects," corresponding author Arnaud Lec'hvien told pv magazine. ...

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