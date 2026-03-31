Australian solar and thermal energy storage company RayGen says it has achieved a major international milestone with the commissioning of a 1 MW integrated solar electricity and hydro energy storage plant in Brazil. Australia RayGen has installed a 1 MW concentrated solar and thermal hydro long-duration energy storage system in Brazil with local power company Axia Energia, formerly known as Eletrobras, investigating the technology's potential to help power 'AI factories.' RayGen Chief Executive Officer Richard Payne said the new facility is now fully operational, showcasing the Melbourne-based ...

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