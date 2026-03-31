The EU-funded project brings policymakers, industry and cities together to discuss how circular economy solutions can scale beyond pilots.

The EU-funded TREASoURcE project will present its key results and policy messages at the Final Conference on 14 April 2026 in Brussels, bringing together policymakers, industry representatives, researchers, cities and civil society actors from across Europe. The full-day conference focuses on how circular economy solutions can move from pilot projects to broader deployment.

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Join us in Brussels for the TREASoURcE Final Conference on circular solutions.

Over four years, TREASoURcE has developed and tested scalable circular solutions across three value chains: plastics, batteries, and biobased side and waste streams

From demonstrations to deployment: addressing Europe's scaling challenge

The final conference responds to one of the key challenges facing Europe's circular transition: how to move beyond successful local demonstrations towards wider market uptake and policy integration. Through plenary discussions and expert roundtables, the event highlights the conditions needed to support this shift, including regulatory frameworks, digital solutions, market readiness, stakeholder engagement, financing models and cross-sector collaboration

The programme includes plenary discussions on enabling conditions for circular economy solutions and stakeholder engagement, followed by three parallel sessions on plastics, batteries and biobased side and waste streams, showcasing concrete demonstrations, economic assessments and policy insights.

Contributing to Europe's circular economy ambitions

The conference targets EU-level policymakers, national and regional authorities, industry representatives, researchers, CCRI projects and civil society organisations. The programme reflects the diverse roles these actors play in accelerating Europe's circular economy transition.

TREASoURcE is part of the EU's Circular Cities and Regions Initiative (CCRI) and supports the EU Circular Economy Action Plan and the European Green Deal. By placing cities and regions at the centre of demonstration activities, the project has generated evidence on how circular solutions can be developed, tested and refined in real-world settings.

The conference outcomes support policymakers, public authorities and industry actors in advancing a more circular and resilient European economy.

About TREASoURcE

TREASoURcE is an EU-funded research and innovation project developing and demonstrating circular solutions across plastics, batteries and biobased side and waste streams, working with cities, regions, industry and policymakers to scale and replicate these solutions across Europe.

For the full programme, visit the event page: https://treasource.eu/treasource-final-conference-14-04-2026/

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Contacts:

For media enquiries, please contact:



Ugur Kaya, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland

ugur.kaya@vtt.fi



Tran Ngo, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland

tran.ngo@vtt.fi