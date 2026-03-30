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WKN: A3D4R8 | ISIN: KYG7710T1058 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.03.26 | 22:00
0,970 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
RUANYUN EDAI TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUANYUN EDAI TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2026 22:18 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. Announces 1H 2026 Unaudited Interim Financial Results

NANCHANG, China, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RYET) ("Ruanyun" or the "Company"), an innovative artificial intelligence ("AI") driven education technology company focused on developing and delivering AI-enabled digital education platforms, including intelligent learning tools, assessment platforms, and adaptive learning systems, today announced its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025.

1H 2026 (Six Months Ended September 30, 2025) Unaudited Interim Financial Highlights

  • Our revenue was $366,256 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $4,109,689 for the six months ended September 30, 2024, representing a decrease of 91.1%.
  • Gross margin was 26.2% for the six months ended September 30, 2025, compared with 42.1% for the six months ended September 30, 2024.
  • Our net loss was $4,569,013 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, compared with net loss of $680,241 for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

Ms. Maggie Fu, Chief Executive Officer of Ruanyun, commented, "The decline in revenue reflects challenging domestic market conditions driven by regulatory changes and broader economic deceleration in China. We have proactively responded by strategically realigning our business toward international markets, establishing a global operational platform beyond our traditional geographic concentration. While this strategic transformation has temporarily impacted our margins, we believe these investments in international expansion and product portfolio optimization position Ruanyun for a broader and more global future."

About Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc.

Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. is an innovative AI-driven education technology company focused on developing and delivering AI-enabled digital education platforms, including intelligent learning tools, assessment platforms, and adaptive learning systems. For more information, please visit: ruanyun.net and investors.ruanyun.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For Investor Inquiries and Media Contact:

WFS Investor Relations Inc.
Email: services@wfsir.com
Phone: +1 628 283 9214

RUANYUN EDAI TECHNOLOGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of
September 30,		 As of
March 31,
2025 2025
Assets
Current assets
Cash - 2,668,147 - 673,397
Restricted cash 112,417 125,561
Accounts receivable, net 1,490,274 3,310,143
Due from related parties 16,969 11,410
Inventories 62,770 59,077
Deferred contract costs 307,983 63,392
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,635,548 35,923
Deposit for long-term investment 4,200,000 -
Total current assets 13,494,108 4,278,903
Non-current assets
Property and equipment, net 470,847 460,314
Capitalized software development cost, net 137,164 202,166
Deferred offering cost - 838,804
Long term deposits 80,214 94,811
Total non-current assets 688,225 1,596,095
Total assets - 14,182,333 - 5,874,998
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Short-term bank loans - 4,282,905 - 4,408,340
Accounts payable 429,649 1,075,456
Deferred revenue 204,594 135,737
Due to related parties 46,012 43,289
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,168,951 718,327
Total Current and Total Liabilities 7,132,111 6,381,149
COMMITMENTS
EQUITY
Ordinary shares ($0.0002 par value, 5,000,000,000 shares authorized, 33,750,004 and 30,000,004 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025) 6,750 6,000
Additional paid-in capital 27,190,636 15,210,301
Accumulated deficit (20,192,106- (15,630,351-
Accumulated other comprehensive income 390,515 252,250
Total Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc.'s shareholders' equity (deficit) 7,395,795 (161,800-
Non-controlling interest (345,573- (344,351-
Total Equity (Deficit) 7,050,222 (506,151-
Total liabilities and equity (deficit) - 14,182,333 - 5,874,998
RUANYUN EDAI TECHNOLOGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the Six Months Ended September 30,
2025 2024
REVENUE - 366,256 - 4,109,689
COST OF REVENUE (270,367- (2,378,330-
GROSS PROFIT 95,889 1,731,359
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling expenses (910,724- (1,027,469-
General and administrative expenses (2,434,355- (749,799-
Research and development expenses (455,866- (513,461-
Total operating expenses (3,800,945- (2,290,729-
Loss from operations (3,705,056- (559,370-
Interest expense, net (34,358- (121,058-
Government subsidy 1,164 -
Other income (expense), net (830,763- (187-
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (4,569,013- (680,241-
Income tax expenses - -
NET LOSS (4,569,013- (680,241-
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (7,258- (63,337-
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO RUANYUN SHAREHOLDERS (4,561,755- (616,904-
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Net loss (4,569,013- (680,241-
Foreign currency translation adjustment (144,301- (17,062-
Comprehensive loss (4,713,314- (697,303-
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (13,294- (69,007-
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO RUANYUN SHAREHOLDERS - (4,700,020- - (628,296-
Loss per ordinary share - basic and diluted - (0.14- - (0.02-
Weighted average number of shares - basic and diluted 33,586,070 30,000,004

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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