TTEC Services Corporation: TTEC Expands Cairo Operations with Major Hiring Initiative to Support Global Growth

CAIRO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience (CX), today announced a major hiring initiative in Cairo, with plans to add more than 330 new team members by the end of April 2026.

Scaling to Meet Rising Global Demand

TTEC's Cairo site supports more than 500 employees delivering services in 11 languages. This hiring initiative reflects growing global client demand for TTEC's multilingual, AI-enabled CX services and cements Cairo's role as one of the company's fastest-scaling strategic delivery hubs worldwide.

Since entering Egypt in 2023, the company has rapidly grown its presence, including opening a state-of-the-art facility in Maadi Technology Park in early 2025. In November 2025, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Egypt's Information Technology Industry Development Agency to scale its Cairo workforce to more than 4,000 employees by 2029.

"Because we're in an expansion mode, this means there is ample opportunity for personal career growth in an inclusive and multicultural environment," said Manno Ragab, executive director of TTEC's Egypt operations. "TTEC is known for developing talent from within, with more than two-thirds of leadership roles filled internally, offering employees a clear path for career advancement."

For two years in a row, TTEC Egypt has been certified as a Great Place to Work, which is based entirely on employee feedback collected through the organization's annual Trust Index survey. Additionally, TTEC's Cairo facility serves as an innovation hub for next-generation CX and AI-enabled solutions. Employees gain hands-on experience with AI tools, cloud platforms, and advanced customer engagement technologies.

Hiring Multilingual Talent to Power Global CX Delivery

TTEC is currently hiring for customer service and bilingual sales roles across multiple language combinations such as French, German, Italian, Dutch, Spanish, Portuguese, and Turkish, paired with English. Candidates interested in joining TTEC's growing Cairo team can explore open roles and apply at TTECjobs.com.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI and customer experience. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-generation digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company also delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back-office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit https://www.ttec.com/.

Media Contact:

Meredith Matthews

meredith.matthews@ttec.com





