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WKN: A112H0 | ISIN: US57667T1007 | Ticker-Symbol: 06MA
Tradegate
31.03.26 | 10:10
4,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Software
Aktienmarkt
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MATERIALISE NV ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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MATERIALISE NV ADR 5-Tage-Chart
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4,2004,24010:35
4,2004,26010:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 08:36 Uhr
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Materialise to Transfer RapidFit Business to Its Management Team

Leuven (BELGIUM), March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Materialise NV (Euronext & Nasdaq: MTLS), a global leader in 3D-printed medical devices and software, and a pioneer in additive manufacturing software and services, announces the decision to transfer its RapidFit business to its management team. Following the transaction, RapidFit will continue as an independent company under the ownership and leadership of the same team under the RapidFit name.

The decision aligns with Materialise's growth strategy by focusing investment and resources on business lines with the strongest potential, while enabling RapidFit to operate in a setup that best supports its next phase of growth.

"For RapidFit, operating as an independent company provides greater focus and flexibility. A standalone setup allows the business to make decisions closer to its customers and markets, build on its core strengths, and pursue partnerships and investments that best support global growth," said Jurgen Laudus, Vice President, Materialise Manufacturing.

RapidFit is a specialized business that delivers custom 3D-printed jigs, fixtures, and quality control solutions, primarily for the automotive and manufacturing industries. By leveraging advanced additive manufacturing technologies, RapidFit provides highly precise and lightweight tooling solutions that help improve production efficiency, reduce lead times, and support quality assurance processes.

The transaction is not expected to have any impact on existing customer orders or ongoing projects. The transaction is expected to close on or around April 30, 2026. The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates more than three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services that empower sustainable 3D printing applications. Our open, secure, and flexible end-to-end solutions enable industrial manufacturing and mass personalization in various industries - including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, eyewear, art and design, wearables, and consumer goods. Headquartered in Belgium and with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the world's largest and most complete 3D printing facilities.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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