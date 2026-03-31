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WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
31.03.26 | 09:47
6,860 Euro
-1,44 % -0,100
Branche
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OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
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NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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6,8946,89810:02
6,8926,89810:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 09:36 Uhr
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Nokia Oyj: Nokia wins new 5G RAN deal with Virgin Media O2 to accelerate its Mobile Transformation Plan

Press Release

Nokia wins new 5G RAN deal with Virgin Media O2 to accelerate its Mobile Transformation Plan

  • Deployment of Nokia's latest AirScale RAN portfolio, including Massive MIMO radios, future-proof baseband, and energy-efficient next-generation radio platforms, will help Virgin Media O2 to accelerate its Mobile Transformation Plan
  • Significant performance uplift for Virgin Media O2's 5G network, with improvements in capacity, coverage, spectral efficiency, and customer-experienced speeds.
  • Expansion of long-term strategic collaboration, including joint innovation programs and pilots focused on network automation, AI-driven intelligence, and 5G-Advanced evolution

Espoo, Finland - Nokia announced that it has been selected by Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) for a major new multi-year 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) deployment and modernization program across the UK. The agreement builds on more than two decades of strategic collaboration between the companies. It marks a significant milestone as Virgin Media O2 continues its mission to deliver the country's most reliable and high-performance 5G network with its Mobile Transformation Plan.

Under the new deal, Nokia will supply its latest-generation AirScale RAN portfolio, including ultra-capacity modular baseband and energy-efficient, future-proofed Massive MIMO radios. Leveraging Nokia's comprehensive technology roadmap, Virgin Media O2 will benefit from improved spectral efficiency, coverage, capacity, and throughput, ensuring strong 5G performance today while laying the foundation for 5G-Advanced capabilities.

Transforming the UK 5G experience
The deployment will enable Virgin Media O2 to improve network quality and accelerate modernization through optimized spectrum utilization and enhanced energy-saving software features. Nokia's latest GigaSite architecture, Dual-Band Massive MIMO, and AI-enabled baseband platforms will support seamless scalability and operational efficiency throughout the rollout. The technology uplift is expected to deliver a more reliable connectivity for Virgin Media O2 customers across the country.

As part of the new engagement, Nokia and Virgin Media O2 will expand their collaboration on joint innovation programs, including pilots and proofs of concept that explore advanced RAN intelligence, automation, and energy-efficient architectures aligned with Virgin Media O2's Mobile Transformation Plan. This new contract extends Nokia's role as one of Virgin Media O2's primary RAN partners, following the previously announced agreement to continue 5G rollout and modernization.

"We are delighted to deepen our longstanding partnership with Virgin Media O2 through this important new 5G RAN deal. Our AirScale portfolio is designed to deliver the performance, efficiency, and flexibility required for the UK's future connectivity needs. We look forward to supporting Virgin Media O2 in building one of the most advanced and reliable 5G Advanced networks in the country," said Mark Atkinson, Head of RAN at Nokia.

"As we continue to evolve and enhance our award-winning mobile network with our Mobile Transformation Plan, Nokia remains a key strategic partner in helping us deliver reliable connectivity to our customers. This new agreement allows us to accelerate our 5G rollout, improve performance, and ensure we meet growing demand for high-quality mobile services both today and in the future," said Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer, Virgin Media O2.

Multimedia, technical information, and related news
Webpage: AI-RAN
Webpage: AirScale Massive MIMO radios
Webpage: Nokia AirScale Baseband

About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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