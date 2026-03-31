DJ Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc (CI2U LN) Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-March-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 837.6758 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 74816 CODE: CI2U LN ISIN: LU1681043169 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043169 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2U LN LEI Code: 549300S4UQDTVETEUI75 Sequence No.: 422628 EQS News ID: 2301048 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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March 31, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)