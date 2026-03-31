AccessPay Accelerates Growth With Majority Investment From Leading Software Investor, Accel-KKR

Financial backing enables AccessPay to scale services for enterprise clients and drive innovation in finance operations

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / AccessPay , a leading bank integration and payment automation provider,?has secured a majority investment from Accel-KKR , a prominent global private equity firm specialising in enterprise technology and software companies. The investment is expected to enable AccessPay to fuel the next phase of growth and further its ambition to become a world-class SaaS business driving innovation in the office of the CFO. The investment also opens the door for AccessPay to pursue growth via strategic acquisitions.

The office of the CFO faces an increasingly testing operating environment. Alongside cost pressures, increased cyber threats, and a volatile geopolitical climate, AI is fundamentally rewiring finance operating practices. A global McKinsey survey of CFOs from late 2025 reported that 44% of survey respondents had identified five or more AI use cases.1

AccessPay helps organisations drive finance transformation and achieve AI readiness by connecting back-office finance systems to banks, providing clean, structured payment and bank statement data required for seamless automation.?With?the financial backing from Accel-KKR,?AccessPay?is positioned?to meet increasing demand from enterprise?organisations, where the ability?to deliver services reliably?at?scale?is?essential.?It will also use the funding to?develop?new?product offerings?and pursue strategic acquisition opportunities.

"AccessPay plays a crucial role in helping to optimise finance operations, increasing automation, improving cash visibility, and reducing the risk of fraud and error. It also has a reputation for delivering outstanding customer service," states Phil Cunningham, Managing Director at Accel-KKR. "The company aligns closely with our portfolio of investments, delivering mission-critical solutions to the office of the CFO, and we look forward to supporting CEO Anish Kapoor and his team."

Anish Kapoor, who will remain as CEO of AccessPay, comments: "As a scale-up business preparing for its next growth phase, AccessPay was looking for an investor with a track record in enterprise software investment. Accel-KKR was the standout choice for us thanks to its experience in technology investing and domain expertise. Its backing not only means we can innovate at scale, but, as a platform investment, opens the door to pursue accelerated growth through acquisition. We are confident in what both firms can develop together and the role we can play in shaping the future of finance and treasury operations."

Accel-KKR's investment in AccessPay?represents another success story for?Greater?Manchester's flourishing fintech?market, which?contributes over £1bn to the UK economy.2

Royal Park Partners served as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to AccessPay. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ENDS

Notes to editors: McKinsey, How Finance Teams are Putting AI to Work Today.

Fintech North,? Greater Manchester.

About AccessPay

AccessPay is a leading provider of bank integration solutions, pioneering finance transformation for the Office of the CFO. AccessPay helps finance and treasury teams modernise their operations through secure, cloud-based bank connectivity. Our platform connects back-office systems to banks, enabling the automated flow and transformation of payment, bank statement and other financial data.

Thousands of businesses around the world partner with AccessPay to automate supplier and client payments, Direct Debit collections, and bank statement retrieval - improving efficiency, reducing fraud risk, and gaining real-time cash visibility. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Manchester, UK, AccessPay is trusted by global enterprises to automate finance and treasury operations and build a future-ready Office of the CFO.

Website: www.accesspay.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: AccessPay About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $23 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network.

Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions, including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across various transaction types, including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs, and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR's headquarters is in Menlo Park, with offices in London, Atlanta and Chicago. To learn more, please visit accel-kkr.com . Press contacts:

For AccessPay:

Chanda Shingadia, The Comms Crowd

Phone: +44 (0)7951 163 615?

Email:? chanda@commscrowd.com

For Accel-KKR:

Todd Fogarty, Kekst CNC

Phone: +1 212 521 4854

Email: todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com

SOURCE: AccessPay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/accesspay-accelerates-growth-with-majority-investment-from-leading-s-1152624