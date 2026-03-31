Zasio Unveils Versatile 2026: A New Milestone in Records Management Software

Versatile 2026 brings together Zasio's industry-leading information governance solutions in a simple-to-use platform, including electronic records management, retention schedule management, and physical records management.

BOISE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Zasio, a global innovator in B2B information governance and records management solutions since 1987, is proud to announce a major software update to its Versatile franchise with the release of Versatile 2026.

The update represents a significant step forward in records and information management software, combining powerful new features with intuitive tools you can actually use-thanks to Zasio's hallmark simplicity.

Versatile 2026 brings together Zasio's industry-leading information governance solutions in a simple-to-use platform, including electronic records management, retention schedule management, and physical records management. With Versatile 2026, you choose the features you need. Whether it's gaining control over unstructured documents, tracking boxes across multiple locations, or building domestic or global retention schedules, there's no need to purchase separate software.

"Versatile 2026 marks an important evolution in how organizations manage and govern their information," said Kevin Zasio, Founder and CEO. "By unifying physical and electronic records into a single, cohesive collection, we're removing long-standing barriers and giving organizations a clearer, more complete view of their information."

Key Enhancements

Building on the success of Versatile 2025, the updated release delivers a more user-friendly experience with a cleaner navigation bar and redesigned home screen that places your most frequently used tools (recent updates, integrated digital repositories, and personal collections of records) front and center. A new floating toolbar keeps shortcuts within reach wherever you navigate.

In another exciting update, Electronic Records Management (ERM) is now fully integrated, putting your key digital assets in the same view as physical records and retention schedules.

"Behind Versatile 2026 is a dedicated team effort centered on elevating electronic records management and enabling seamless retention across physical and electronic records," Zasio said. "Through extensive development and collaboration, they've created a more unified platform where both record types function together as a single cohesive collection."

The new My Collections feature lets you group mixed content for audits or projects without moving records and makes it easy to share collections with others. Finally, our enhanced AI-powered Versatile Information Assistant (VIA) recommends retention schedules and citations based on user inquiries. VIA can ask clarifying questions to ensure proper context and allows you to browse recommendations before adding them to your existing retention schedule.

Designed for Simplicity and Power

Unlike many applications that become more complex with each update, Zasio ensures each new feature enhances usability.

"We take great care to enrich the user experience while adding functionality," said Warren Bean, Vice President of Technology and Product Development. "We don't think you should have to search the internet to figure out how to use our products. It should be intuitive."

Versatile 2026 represents Zasio's next major update to the company's industry-leading information and compliance platform. It's currently scheduled for release in early May. View the Versatile 2026 feature overview video here. Questions? Visit zasio.com or email connect@zasio.com for details.

###

Founded in 1987, Zasio has nearly 40 years of experience at the forefront of records management and information governance. Zasio prides itself on its ability to foster a culture of innovation mixed with long-term thinking, which translates into offering leading-edge records and information management solutions along with unparalleled support to its customers.

SOURCE: Zasio

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/zasio-unveils-versatile-2026-a-new-milestone-in-records-manageme-1153245