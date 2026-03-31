Marketrix AI Launches Autonomous QA Platform That Simulates Real User Behavior

A New Approach to Software Quality and User Research Through Autonomous AI Simulation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Marketrix AI today announced the launch of its AI-powered QA platform designed to simulate real user behavior and deliver fully autonomous testing for modern software teams. In an era of rapid, AI-driven development, Marketrix enables companies to ship with confidence by validating every release through intelligent, persona-based simulations, without writing a single test script and without the cost of traditional QA.

Irosha de Silva (Cofounder & CEO) and Yasith Jayawardana (Cofounder & CTO) at Founders Inc Accelerator Program in Fort Mason, San Francisco.

As development velocity accelerates, traditional QA approaches are failing to keep pace, often resulting in end users finding bugs before QA does. Manual test creation is slow, scripted automation is brittle, and maintaining test suites across rapidly evolving applications has become one of the most expensive bottlenecks in modern software delivery. Marketrix addresses this gap with a fundamentally new model: software that tests itself by behaving like real users who are unfamiliar with the product.

Persona-Based Simulation Engine

At the heart of Marketrix is its patent-pending, persona-based simulation engine. It comprises AI agents trained on a company's UI, product documentation, and real user workflows. These agents do not follow rigid scripts. Instead, they generate virtual user personas, each with distinct behaviors, goals, and navigation patterns, and deploy them across the application. A first-time visitor exploring a product page behaves differently from a power user managing account settings, and the platform captures that difference. Each persona interacts with the application the way a real human would, forming spatial understanding of the interface, exploring paths organically, and encountering the same friction points that actual customers face.

Unlike traditional tools that require predefined test cases, Marketrix continuously discovers, refines, and executes flows based on real usage patterns. This simulation-aware approach ensures testing stays accurate even as the UI evolves, eliminating one of QA's biggest pain points: broken tests after every new release.

Self-Generating, Self-Maintaining User Flows

Marketrix removes the need for manual test creation and maintenance entirely. Teams simply provide access to their application and documentation. Marketrix handles the rest: generating test cases, launching environments, running flows, and updating tests automatically. Test cases are created in minutes rather than days, adapt to UI changes without script rewrites, prioritize high-impact user flows for faster feedback, and trigger continuously via CI/CD with zero manual effort. The result is a fully autonomous QA system that scales with development speed without requiring dedicated QA headcount or infrastructure.

End-to-End Testing That Mirrors Real Users

Marketrix goes beyond validating isolated features by simulating complete user journeys across the application. From onboarding to checkout to complex multi-step workflows, every interaction is tested in context, not in isolation. Because Marketrix tests from a user's perspective, it catches regressions, broken flows, and usability issues before they reach production, a capability that scripted tools cannot match. Marketrix is the only platform that generates, executes, and maintains tests directly from a live simulation of your product environment.

Capabilities that set Marketrix apart:

No scripting required: eliminates Selenium and Playwright complexity entirely.

Self-healing automation: tests evolve automatically with UI changes.

Zero infrastructure overhead: fully hosted, live in under 30 minutes.

Comprehensive coverage: automatically tests every user flow, not just predefined cases.

AI-generated and maintained tests: no ongoing QA maintenance burden.

Persona-driven validation: ensures testing reflects real user behavior, not engineering assumptions.

"The biggest blind spot in software testing is that scripts only verify what engineers already anticipated. Marketrix deploys persona-based agents that explore applications the way real users do, each with different intent, different patience, and different paths through the product.

That is how you find the bugs that actually matter, before your customers do," said Yasith Jayawardana, PhD, Cofounder and CTO of Marketrix AI.

With Marketrix, teams no longer need to choose between speed and quality. Every release is validated automatically, every user flow is tested continuously, and every issue is surfaced before it impacts customers.

Beyond QA: Simulated User Research

Marketrix extends the power of its persona-based simulation engine beyond quality assurance into user research. The same AI agents that test applications for bugs can also be deployed to simulate how real users experience a product, generating structured feedback on usability, navigation friction, confusing workflows, and feature discoverability. Teams can run simulated user research sessions at any point in the development cycle, from early prototypes to production releases, without recruiting participants, scheduling sessions, or waiting weeks for insights.

By deploying diverse personas against a live or staging environment, Marketrix surfaces the kind of qualitative, experience-level feedback that traditionally requires costly and time-consuming user studies. Product teams gain continuous insight into how different user segments perceive and interact with their software, from first-time visitors to advanced users, across different devices and contexts. Rather than relying on assumptions or waiting for post-launch support tickets to reveal problems, teams get actionable user experience data before every release. It is user research at the speed of development.

Getting Started

Marketrix AI is now available for software teams seeking a more autonomous approach to quality assurance and user validation. The platform can be introduced quickly, allowing teams to begin running simulation-based testing across their applications without relying on manually written scripts or traditional QA workflows. To explore the platform, teams can book a demo or get started directly with a free trial at www.marketrix.ai

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About Marketrix AI

Marketrix AI is a San Francisco-based company making software self-supporting. Founded by Irosha de Silva and Yasith Jayawardana, PhD, the company develops AI-powered agents that simulate real user behavior to test applications, validate workflows, and generate product feedback. By combining autonomous QA with simulated user research, Marketrix enables software to continuously understand, test, and improve itself without manual intervention. The platform is supported by a US provisional patent related to spatial awareness and intelligent interactions, along with published research in simulation-based intelligence. Learn more at www.marketrix.ai .

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SOURCE: Marketrix AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/marketrix-ai-launches-autonomous-qa-platform-that-simulates-real-1153553