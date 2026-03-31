Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Lithosphere has introduced DNNS, a decentralized naming system designed to redefine how identity and routing function within Web4 infrastructure. Built natively into the Lithosphere protocol, DNNS replaces traditional centralized DNS dependencies with an on-chain, programmable system that enables secure, verifiable, and interoperable identity across decentralized environments.

Decentralized naming and routing system enabling programmable identity across intelligent blockchain networks

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DNNS introduces an AI-readable identity architecture, allowing agents, applications, and users to operate within structured naming systems that can be interpreted and utilized by intelligent systems. Unlike legacy DNS frameworks that were designed for human-readable web navigation, DNNS is built for a new class of participants, where autonomous agents and machine-to-machine interactions require standardized and programmable identity layers.

The system enables on-chain routing, allowing requests, services, and interactions to be directed through decentralized infrastructure without reliance on centralized servers. This ensures that identity resolution and service discovery remain transparent, tamper-resistant, and verifiable within the network. By embedding routing directly into the protocol, DNNS supports consistent and reliable interaction across decentralized applications and services.

DNNS is also designed to be cross-chain compatible, enabling identity and routing to function seamlessly across multiple blockchain environments. This allows agents and applications to maintain persistent identity while operating across networks, supporting the broader goal of interoperability within Web4 systems. By removing fragmentation in identity layers, DNNS enables more cohesive coordination across decentralized ecosystems.

"Identity is foundational to how systems interact, especially as intelligence becomes native to decentralized networks," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "DNNS introduces a programmable identity layer that allows agents and applications to operate with sovereignty, transparency, and interoperability across Web4 infrastructure."

The introduction of DNNS reflects a shift toward programmable digital sovereignty, where identity is no longer controlled by centralized entities but defined and governed within decentralized systems. As Web4 infrastructure evolves, identity and routing are expected to play a critical role in enabling intelligent coordination, autonomous execution, and secure interaction across networks.

By replacing centralized DNS with an on-chain alternative, DNNS establishes a foundation for decentralized identity systems that are adaptable, verifiable, and designed for intelligent environments. Lithosphere continues to expand its infrastructure to support the next generation of decentralized applications, where identity, execution, and coordination are integrated at the protocol level.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

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Source: Kaj Labs