An IEA-PVPS report finds that solar power above 60° North is not only viable but rapidly expanding, driven by cold-climate performance gains, bifacial technologies, and rising energy security needs. While challenges like extreme seasonality, snow, permafrost, and scarce data remain, Arctic PV is emerging as a critical-and technically distinct-frontier for global solar deployment.For decades, the Arctic has been dismissed as a solar dead zone. Long winters, heavy snow loads, and extreme cold seemed to rule out photovoltaics as a serious energy option for communities above the 60th parallel. A new ...

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