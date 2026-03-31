CZ.NIC: Turris Omnia NG Wired: a quiet 10Gbps router for racks and beyond, with an emphasis on security

PRAGUE, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CZ.NIC Association, the Czech national domain administrator, presents Turris Omnia NG Wired - a rack-mountable model offering 10Gbps connectivity and the Turris OS operating system based on OpenWrt/Linux. It builds on the security principles of the Turris project and features a quiet, passive-cooling design. The device is intended for businesses, institutions, and demanding users seeking a powerful and sustainable network foundation while supporting European technologies, open source, and digital sovereignty.

Designed for rack installation: 10G/2.5G connectivity in a compact package

Turris Omnia NG Wired is built for racks and spaces like server rooms and network cabinets. Wi-Fi can be provided by separate access points, while the router stays in the backroom.

The device is built for modern, high-throughput networks. It offers two 10Gbps SFP+ ports (for WAN and LAN backbone) and four 2.5GbE RJ45 ports for local devices. This allows it to function not only as a router but also as an edge or home lab solution for secure remote access via VPN, advanced networking features, Linux-based services, or container workloads.

"In addition to 10G and 2.5G ports, we also focused on expandability. Thanks to M.2 slots, users can add NVMe storage or mobile connectivity as backup, making the device adaptable to specific deployments," says Michal Hrušecký, head of hardware development.

Safety first

Like previous Turris devices, this model follows a strict security approach: all data transmission is optional and requires user consent. Without it, the router does not send background data, include hidden analytics, or require accounts with big tech providers. If sharing is disabled, the device continues to function but without collective protection features such as Turris Sentinel. It also supports monitoring, logging, and exporting events to systems such as SIEM.

A router built on European and open-source values

Developed in the Czech Republic, Turris Omnia NG Wired combines privacy, security, open code, and technological sovereignty.

"We aim to ensure Czechia does not rely only on foreign solutions. We can develop our own hardware and software meeting European requirements for security, transparency, and long-term support, contributing to an independent European technological ecosystem," says Ondrej Filip, CEO of CZ.NIC.

More information about the Turris Omnia NG Wired router, including availability, is available on its website. For details about Turris, the parent project, visit https://www.turris.cz.

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