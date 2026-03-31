Atos International: Atos Unveils its Threat Research Center

Press Release

Atos Unveils its Threat Research Center

A next-gen hub for advanced threat intelligence, purpose built to fortify proactive defense and elevate cyber resilience against emerging adversaries

Paris, France - March 31, 2026 -Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces the official launch of its Threat Research Center (TRC) - a next generation intelligence hub designed to deliver earlier, deeper, and more actionable insights into the world's rapidly evolving cyberthreat landscape. This strategic global capability reinforces Atos' commitment to providing its customers with industry leading cyber resilience, accelerated threat detection, and intelligence driven security.

In a digital era where information is one of the most vital assets of modern organizations, the ability to anticipate, understand, and counter emerging threats has become a defining factor of operational continuity. The new Atos TRC consolidates advanced research expertise, threat actor monitoring, vulnerability intelligence, and AI-powered automation to create a unified force dedicated to safeguarding customers worldwide.

Atos TRC delivers globally aligned, actionable intelligence to Atos SOCs to enhance protection across all customer environments and strengthens Atos Threat Detection Investigation and Response (TDIR). This transformation empowers Security Operations towards Atos clients with earlier identification of emerging vulnerabilities, enabling rapid prioritization and proactive remediation. It provides insights into threat actor behavior and emerging campaigns, leading to shorter exposure windows and faster response times, resulting in and thus significantly reducing business risk.

To create a unified force dedicated to safeguarding customers worldwide, the new Atos TRC brings multiple capabilities together. It consolidates advanced threat intelligence research expertise, threat actor monitoring, vulnerability intelligence, AI powered orchestration and automation. It also combines OT and IT vulnerabilities research across hardware, software and network layers, serving industries such as healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications, utilities, and manufacturing.

By prioritizing verified, high impact threats, Atos TRC strengthens detection quality, accelerates incident response, elevating the precision and efficiency of security operations by focusing on real world threats that matter most to clients.

Günter Koinegg, global head of Cybersecurity Services, Atos, said: "Atos Threat Research Center is a centralized powerhouse leading to a stronger, intelligence-led security posture supported by world-class researchers and

cutting-edge technology. With this advanced capability, Atos ensures that its customers benefit not only from robust security operations today, but also from the forward-looking visibility required to defend against tomorrow's most advanced cyber threats."

The establishment of the Threat Research Center represents a major milestone in Atos' long-term strategy to deliver intelligence driven and AI-driven cybersecurity services. As organizations face unprecedented cyber challenges, the TRC stands as a powerful differentiator, reinforcing Atos' position as a trusted cybersecurity partner to enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure operators worldwide.

**

Note to editors - Atos Group's cybersecurity products and services

As a global cybersecurity leader with more than 6,500 experts and 205 cybersecurity patents, Atos Group helps organizations navigate the evolving threat landscape with end-to-end, AI-powered security, enabling their pursuit of digital sovereignty and trust.

Cybersecurity services, delivered under the Atos brand, offer an integrated blend of strategic consulting, solution integration and continuous managed security services - spanning the entire security lifecycle. With a global network of 17 security operations centers (SOCs) processing more than 31 billion security events per day and serving over 2,000 trusted customers, Atos cybersecurity services deliver a proactive, globally informed approach to securing operations. Its teams operate with deep industry expertise across all sectors, ensuring robust data protection, regulatory compliance, and business continuity worldwide.

Cybersecurity products delivered under the Eviden brand consist of a sovereign portfolio built on three complementary areas of expertise: data encryption, identity and access management, and digital identity. Developed and manufactured in Europe, Eviden cybersecurity products comply with the highest European certification standards to safeguard sensitive data, secure digital access and protect the identities across users, systems, and connected devices.

***

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atos.net | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

Attachment