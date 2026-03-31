Fresha, the top-rated AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, is witnessing significant enterprise growth as multi-location and large-team businesses increasingly choose Fresha to manage and scale their operations. Leading well-established brands, including Menspire, Ted's Grooming Room, Gould Barbers, Masaj, Adams Barbers, The Art of Nails, and more, are among a growing cohort of enterprise selfcare businesses adopting Fresha to scale their scheduling, payments, marketplace visibility, and operational performance across expanding locations. Across multiple service verticals, from hair and barbering to wellness, spas, aesthetics and fitness, enterprise and franchise chains are utilizing Fresha to run their operations across their growing networks of locations.

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Fresha

As SMBs mature into regional and national brands, demand for a single solution, scalable infrastructure has intensified. A modern beauty business operates across dozens of operational layers, from payments and payroll to inventory, marketing, online bookings, and analytics. Historically, these functions have been managed through fragmented software stacks. Fresha consolidates these critical workflows into a single intelligent platform, reducing operational complexity for growing service brands. From embedded payments and point-of-sale to staff scheduling, marketing automation, and online bookings, Fresha's unified infrastructure replaces the patchwork of systems traditionally required to run a multi-location beauty business. Its enterprise ecosystem goes beyond standard booking by embedding fully integrated payment processing, advanced API capabilities, automated payout routing for multi-site franchises, and AI-powered automations.

"Scaling a premium grooming brand across multiple locations requires technology that can keep pace with operational complexity. Fresha provides the infrastructure that allows us to manage bookings, payments and performance across the business in one place. The visibility and efficiency the platform provides have been instrumental in supporting our continued growth while maintaining the high service standards our clients expect." Niyazi Oztoprak, CFO of Ted's Grooming Room.

"Before Fresha, we were constantly juggling disconnected platforms to manage our different locations. We had one system for bookings, a separate terminal for payments, and another tool entirely for staff management. Fresha unified our entire tech stack, giving us the centralized control and reporting we needed to actually focus on growing the brand rather than fighting with software. Fresha is the best platform we have ever used." Darran Gould, Founder of Gould Barbers.

"Operating multiple MASAJ Studios can mean wrestling with fragmented software that often doesn't talk to each other. Operating elements of our scheduling, marketing, and payment processing under one ecosystem helps to lessen the administrative load and allows us to scale smoothly as we grow our business. We can't wait to see what else Fresha have planned for their product roadmap to help brands like MASAJ shine!" Alice Vaughan, Founder COO, Masaj.

Amongst Fresha's hundreds of thousands of businesses on the Marketplace, thousands are thriving multi-location businesses operating with two or more sites. Within this segment alone, gross merchandise value reflects a 32% annual growth, significantly outpacing business count expansion. Bookings climbed into the tens of millions per month, up 23.4% year-on-year, while average GMV per business rose 17.7%. Platform revenue from a large business segment increased 67% year-on-year, demonstrating clear demand for the all-in-one solution.

Momentum continues to extend to larger, team-based, and multi-country operators. Businesses with multiple locations experienced a 25.2% year-over-year growth. This segment generated billions in gross merchandise value (GMV) for Fresha, up 25.6% annually, alongside hundreds of millions of bookings. This activity drove a 61% year-over-year increase in platform revenue. Combined, multi-location operators now represent billions in annual GMV for Fresha. Notably, GMV growth within the multi-location segment is accelerating faster than baseline business growth, indicating strong expansion among existing operators alongside new enterprise adoption.

"Large-scale operators are moving away from fragmented software stacks in favor of unified systems that handle everything from AI-driven discovery to complex payments," says William Zeqiri, CEO of Fresha. "Generating billions in GMV, this milestone confirms that Fresha is no longer just a booking tool; it is the operational engine for the next generation of global beauty brands."

At the upper end of the market, many businesses operating ten or more locations now rely on Fresha, reinforcing its increasing penetration into large-scale chains. Processing hundreds of millions in GMV each month for businesses with six or more staff alone, the infrastructure is becoming the operational backbone for complex, multi-site service brands. These enterprise solutions, enhanced by AI integrations, are reducing administrative burden while increasing revenue visibility and performance control. Intelligent scheduling optimization, automated marketing workflows, and advanced reporting tools allow operators to manage dispersed teams with greater precision and consistency.

This enterprise acceleration reflects a broader structural shift within beauty and wellness. As brands expand geographically, fragmented combinations of booking tools, payment processors, and reporting systems create inefficiencies that limit growth. Unified systems that combine demand generation, fintech, and operational management within a single scalable environment are becoming essential. By embedding marketplace discovery and business management into one integrated ecosystem, the platform enables enterprise partners to benefit from both internal operational efficiency and external customer acquisition.

About Fresha

Fresha is a global all-in-one booking, payments and business management platform built for beauty, wellness and selfcare professionals. The platform enables salons, barbershops, spas, medspas, clinics and fitness studios to manage appointments, process payments, attract new clients and grow revenue through an integrated marketplace and advanced AI-powered automation. Trusted by more than 140,000 businesses worldwide, Fresha is redefining the future of service-based commerce through intelligent technology, scalable infrastructure and industry-leading innovation. Fresha is built to support businesses at every stage, from independent professionals and owner-operated studios to multi-location enterprises and global franchises. It is the most trusted and advanced booking and business management platform in the beauty and wellness industry.

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Contacts:

james.haywardbrowne@fresha.com