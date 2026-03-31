HONG KONG, Mar 31, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited ("AEON Credit" or the "Group" Stock Code: 00900) today announced its annual results for the year ended 28th February 2026 ("FY2025/26" or the "Reporting Year").During the Reporting Year, revenue of the Group increased by 3.8% year-on-year to HK$1,825.4 million (FY2024/25 or the 'Previous Year': HK$1,759.3 million), as domestic consumption gradually recovered and effective marketing initiatives were implemented to boost sales. Meanwhile, with cost-to-income ratio decreasing to 44.5% (FY2024/25: 46.6%), operating profit before impairment losses and impairment allowances rose 8.7% to HK$957.7 million (FY2024/25: HK$881.2 million). Owing to the Group's effective portfolio management mechanism, impairment losses and impairment allowances decreased by 5.5% during the Reporting Year. Consequently, profit for the year was up 16.9% to HK$468.2 million (FY2024/25: HK$400.5 million).The Board has recommended a final dividend of 33.0 HK cents per share (FY2024/25: 25.0 HK cents per share), bringing the total dividend for FY2025/26 to 58.0 HK cents per share, representing a dividend payout ratio of 51.9%.In response to the uncertain market conditions, the Group adopted a prudent portfolio management strategy in FY2025/26, which involved balancing customer base expansion with credit risk mitigation. The Group recorded steady overall sales growth of 7.7% compared with Previous Year, driven mainly by successful targeted marketing programmes and effective tele-marketing activities. Gross advances and receivables balance increased by 8.0% to HK$7,912.7 million as at 28th February 2026. Effective credit risk monitoring further improved asset quality, with the percentage of doubtful ('Stage 2') and loss ('Stage 3') receivables to gross advances and receivables decreased to 3.9% as at 28th February 2026 from 4.2% as at 28th February 2025.In terms of operational digitalisation and card security, the Group continued to enhance its 'AEON HK' mobile application ('Mobile App'), including the introduction of in-app authentication for e-commerce transactions and a card-on/off security feature. The Group also integrated loan application functions from various channels, including the Mobile App, to offering customers a more seamless and secure experience.In addition, the Group commenced the 'One AEON Point' project, an integrated loyalty platform designed to unify reward points to customers, initially across AEON's various businesses. Regarding information technology, the Group completed the Internet Protocol Contact Center ('IPCC') project to enhance its call centre operations.Meanwhile, the Group made significant progress in its sustainability initiatives, including launching its first 'AEON Green Personal Loan' and securing a HK$300 million sustainability-linked syndicated bank loan. The Group also obtained its first Corporate Sustainability Assessment ('CSA') score from S&P Global ESG Rating, which placed the Group ahead of over 80% of its global peers.Looking ahead to 2026, the Group will prioritise sales and quality receivables growth through local and online spending, with a key strategic focus being the launch and implementation of the 'One AEON Point' platform. Serving as the cornerstone of the 'AEON EcoZone', 'One AEON Point' will drive cross-business synergy, elevate the value proposition of the Group's financial services with retail partners, and attract a larger customer base.Alongside customer-focused initiatives, the Group will strengthen Artificial Intelligence ('AI') adoption across the entire customer journey to deliver more seamless, efficient and personalised services. The Group will further streamline its credit assessment processes by shortening electronic Know-Your-Customer ('eKYC') screening time and embedding additional application scoring for automated credit card and personal loan approvals. At the same time, digital communication tools such as WhatsApp will be adopted to enhance customer interaction. In parallel, the Group will revamp its customer service operations by centralising the management and tracking of customer enquiries across all channels, thereby enabling a faster response to meet customer expectations.Mr. Wei Aiguo, Managing Director of AEON Credit, said, "Throughout FY2025/26, we remained dedicated to delivering exceptional credit services and expanding our customer base through innovative and tailored financial solutions. We are encouraged by our ability to drive growth and deliver a robust financial performance despite lingering market uncertainties. Guided by our purpose of 'bringing finance closer to everyone', we aim to enhance customers' everyday experiences by offering peace of mind and building long-term trust throughout their financial journey. We will continue to maintain our asset quality, maximise returns and create shared values for the community, in line with our position as a trusted financial partner.'About AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited (Stock Code: 00900)AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited, a subsidiary of AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (TSE: 8570) and a member of the AEON Group, was set up in 1987 and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1995. The Group is principally engaged in the finance business, which includes the issuance of credit cards, personal loan financing, card payment processing services and insurance intermediary business in Hong Kong, and microfinance business in Mainland China.For more information, please visit the company's website at www.aeon.com.hk.Source: AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.