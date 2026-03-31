MACAU, Mar 31, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (APE, Stock Code: 8400.HK), a Hong Kong-listed Macau company, together with Cartamundi, a global playing card manufacturing company from Belgium, signed a strategic cooperation agreement at the Macau International Environmental Cooperation Forum & Exhibition (MIECF) on March 27, 2026. The agreement lays the foundation for introducing advanced sustainable production technologies into Macau, marking the first step in BEE(R)'s journey under the banner 'Global Brand - Made in Macau.'The strategic cooperation agreement for the 'International Green Production Technology Introduction to Macau' was signed by Herman Ng, Executive Director and CEO of APE, and Jason Pearce, Managing Director of Cartamundi APAC. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Elaine Wong, Acting Chairperson of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Macao SAR; Yang Quanzhou, Deputy Director-General of the Economic Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Hoi Chi Leong, Deputy Director of the Environmental Protection Bureau, Macao; Chan Long Seng, Deputy Supervisor of the Macao Chamber of Commerce; alongside Geoffroy de Myttenaere, CFO of Cartamundi Group, and Tony Chan, Executive Director and CFO of APE. This milestone signals a forward-looking partnership that will align international expertise with Macau's vision for green innovation and economic diversification.Herman Ng, Executive Director and CEO of APE, commented: 'We are proud to welcome Cartamundi into Macau through this cooperation. This collaboration not only offers our customers a more diversified product range, but also brings internationally renowned brands and advanced production technologies to Macau.'Jason Pearce, Managing Director of Cartamundi APAC, added: 'Macau's unique position as a gateway to Asia makes it the ideal platform for our next steps. Today's agreement is only the beginning of a journey that will bring global innovation closer to Macau.'A Prelude to InnovationWhile today's signing focuses on the strategic framework, the partners hinted at further developments to be unveiled in the coming months. This cooperation represents more than a business alliance ' it is a commitment to shaping Macau's role in global sustainability and high-tech industries.Strategic Cooperation Highlights- Sustainable Technology, Made in Macau: Agreement sets the stage for sustainable, high-efficiency production.- Driving Diversification: Integrating High-Tech and Green Innovation under Macau's 'One Center, One Platform, One Base' Vision.- Gateway to Global Markets: Positions Macau as a hub linking Europe, Portuguese speaking countries, and Asia.- Commitment to Responsibility: A shared pledge to innovation and a greener future.About Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings LimitedAsia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (APE), established in 2006 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 8400.HK), is a leading supplier of electronic gaming equipment and table solutions to casinos in Macau and across Asia. Beyond its core gaming business, APE is actively expanding into smart vending solutions in Macau, further strengthening its contribution to the region's innovation economy.Website: apemacau.comAbout CartamundiCartamundi Asia Pacific is part of Cartamundi Group, a seventh-generation family-owned company headquartered in Belgium. With a global network of 12 close to market manufacturing facilities, design centers, and sales offices across four continents, Cartamundi partners with leading Integrated Resorts worldwide to deliver premium gaming solutions. Its strategy focuses on sustainable, profitable growth, ensuring we preserve our planet and our legacy for generations to come.Website: cartamundi.comMedia ContactVictoria ManPublic Relations, Cartamundi & Asia Pioneer EntertainmentTel/Whatsapp/WeChat: +853 63952307Source: Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.