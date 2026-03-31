Wulff: Inside information: Wulff releases capital for business growth through the sale of its warehouse facility in Tuusula

31.3.2026 11:00:00 EEST | Wulff-Yhtiöt Oyj | Inside information

Wulff Oy Ab, a business unit of Wulff's Finnish Products for Work Environments segment, has signed an agreement to sell and leaseback its warehouse property in Tuusula to the French SCPI Eden. The completion of the transaction is conditional on the decision of the Municipality of Tuusula not to exercise the right of pre-emption. The transaction is valued at EUR 9.6 million. The non-recurring income to be recorded from the transaction within the Group for the first quarter EUR 1.8 million. The income is treated as an item affecting comparability.

The sale enables Wulff to grow and invest sustainably. "The arrangement strengthens our balance sheet and frees up capital for business growth, especially acquisitions, which are an important part of our 2030 growth strategy." says Elina Rahkonen, CEO of Wulff Group Plc.

In connection with the purchase, Wulff signed a twelve-year lease agreement for the premises. The lease liability recorded is approximately EUR 7.3 million. As a part of the arrangement Wulff will repay bank loans in the amount of EUR 1.0 million. Wulff Oy Ab records a one-time capital gain from the sale, which will increase the company's distributable funds by EUR 8.9 million.

In Espoo on March 31, 2026

Further information: CEO Elina Rahkonen

tel. +358 40 647 1444

e-mail: elina.rahkonen@wulff.fi





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Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Key media

www.wulff.fi/en





What Wulff?

Worklife services ranging from staff leasing solutions to consulting and accounting services, products for work Worklife Services from staff leasing to recruitment, direct searches and consulting, and from accounting to employment services. Products and solutions for work environments: we are a partner for international corporations, the public sector and SMEs. We bring everything from coffee to copy paper, from refreshments to toner cartridges and from fruit to care products to the workplace. Our experts also provide services in branding solutions and ergonomics. Founded in 1890 and listed on the stock exchange in 2000, Wulff operates in Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark and its net sales in 2025 was EUR 122.3 million. The aim is to achieve net sales of EUR 230 million in 2030 by continuously developing own and customers' businesses to be more sustainable.