Trifork Group AG: Trifork Digital Health expands into new markets with engagements in Canada and Germany

Press Release

Danish version attached

Trifork Digital Health expands into new markets with engagements in Canada and Germany

Aarhus, Denmark - March 31, 2026

Trifork Digital Health is expanding its international presence with new advisory engagements in Canada and Germany. The collaborations mark concrete steps in the company's strategy to bring Danish experience in digital health to new markets.

The two engagements are advisory in nature and reflect a common pattern in Trifork Digital Health's international work. Advisory services serve as an entry point to establishing collaboration with healthcare stakeholders. The aim is to develop these "beachhead" engagements into broader partnerships and client relationships around digital health products and services.

"Entering new markets requires more than technology. It requires understanding local systems, governance and clinical practice. Advisory work allows us to contribute where it is relevant and build from there," says Jesper Grankær Carøe, CEO Trifork Digital Health.

In Canada, Trifork Digital Health is working with Healthy Aging Alberta in a collaboration supported by the Government of Alberta. The goal is to improve access to non-medical support services for older citizens through local organisations. Trifork's role is to help design a scalable model that connects older people and caregivers with relevant services through simple, coordinated digital solutions.

In Germany, Trifork Digital Health is advising a regional healthcare provider in Bavaria on its current digital landscape and future direction. The work includes mapping existing IT systems and supporting the definition of a target architecture and use cases for data-driven care across hospital and outpatient settings. The new collaborations reflect Trifork's product-led strategy, where services create access to new markets and lay the foundation for longer-term collaboration around digital health products and platforms.

Trifork Digital Health has contributed significantly to the digitalization of healthcare in Denmark (FMK, MinLæge (My Doctor) App etc.). Recognizing this, other markets express their interest in these best practices. Therefore, Trifork Digital Health will continue to engage and to grow in new markets leveraging its software engineering and domain expertise as well as its innovative products and services.

Trifork Digital Health is already present in Switzerland and Oman, where the company is also significantly contributing to the national digital health ecosystems.



About Trifork

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,148 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies. Learn more at trifork.com.

Contact

Malthe Iversen

CMO

mki@trifork.com

+45 31 53 65 79