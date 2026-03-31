Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Arizona Eagle Mining Corp. (TSXV: AZEM) (the "Company" or "Arizona Eagle") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol AZEM.

Kevin Reid, Chief Executive Officer of Arizona Eagle, commented:

"The commencement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange represents a significant milestone for Arizona Eagle Mining. This listing enhances our access to capital markets and provides a strong platform to advance exploration and development at our flagship Eagle Project in Arizona's prolific Yavapai County. With a strong treasury, 100% ownership of the past-producing, high-grade gold and silver McCabe Mine, and a large, strategic land package comprising patented and BLM claims, we believe the Company is well positioned to unlock value in this historic gold-silver district. Our fully funded Phase 1 drill program is currently underway, and we look forward to delivering results as we continue to advance the Project."

Eagle Project Overview

Arizona Eagle holds a 100% interest in the Eagle Project located in Yavapai County, Arizona. The Project is anchored by the past-producing gold and silver McCabe Mine, situated on more than 300 acres of private land. Stan West Mining historically invested more than US$35 million (approximately C$110 million in today's dollars) to drill and develop the mine. In 1984, Stan West Mining published a historic estimate of approximately 878,000 ounces of gold and 5 million ounces of silver,1 defined to a depth of approximately 440 metres and open in all directions (see Figure 1).

Over the past two years, Arizona Eagle has expanded its land position to nearly 4,500 acres through staking and acquisitions surrounding the McCabe Mine. During this time the Company completed exploration programs focused on geological mapping, surface sampling, helicopter-borne VTEM surveys and ground-based induced polarization surveys that identified multiple parallel mineralized structures not historically drill tested (see Figure 2).

Figure 1. Eagle Project - Long Section (Historic Estimate)

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1 The historical estimates for the McCabe Deposit is unclassified and predates, and is non-compliant with current NI 43-101 standards; it is based on a 1984 "Total Reserve Estimate" by Stan West Mining. The Company's Qualified person has not done significant work to classify the historic estimate as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves. Significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic resource can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards.

Figure 2. Eagle Project - Plan Map showing land package and structures.

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Phase 1 Drill Program

In the first quarter of 2026, the Company initiated a fully-funded Phase 1 drill program totaling approximately 4,500 metres. The drill program was designed to confirm the historic resource estimate in addition to potentially expand upon it. The drill program is expected to conclude in June 2026. Core samples from the initial drill holes have been submitted for laboratory analysis with assay results currently pending. A second core drill rig is scheduled to mobilize to the Eagle Project in July 2026 for further drilling

Share Capital

As of the commencement of trading, Arizona Eagle has 49,006,929 common shares issued and outstanding. The Company also has 4,698,069 warrants and 2,637,647 stock options outstanding, for a total of 56,342,645 common shares on a fully diluted basis. Approximately 25.9 million common shares held by principals and management are subject to escrow, representing approximately 53% of the issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis.

Marketing Agreement

The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing services agreement with Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill"), effective April 1, 2026, for an initial three-month term with automatic monthly renewals thereafter. Under the agreement, Oak Hill will act as marketing representative on behalf of the Company to raise its profile and credibility with the investment community, target advisor distribution channels including positioning with Canadian CIRO Investment Advisors, assist with investor outreach and identification, develop core messaging and provide regular feedback to the Company. In consideration for its services, the Company will pay Oak Hill a monthly cash fee of C$12,000, plus applicable taxes, payable on the effective date and every month thereafter. The Company may also reimburse Oak Hill for certain pre-approved out-of-pocket expenses directly related to the services. No securities of the Company are being issued to Oak Hill as compensation under the agreement. The agreement is subject to TSXV approval.

Oak Hill is based in Toronto, Ontario at 2 Bloor Street West, Suite 2900, M4W 3E2. The Company and Oak Hill are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. To the knowledge of the Company, neither Oak Hill nor any of its directors, officers, or employees currently owns any securities of the Company or has any present intention to acquire any such securities.

About Arizona Eagle Mining Corp.

Arizona Eagle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Arizona Eagle's principal asset is the Eagle Project, a 4,533-acre property comprised of patented and unpatented claims located near the town of Prescott Valley in Yavapai County, Arizona, which it holds through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AZ Desert Land Holdings Corp. The Eagle Project is centred on the past-producing McCabe Mine, a high-grade gold-silver deposit, and includes multiple parallel structures hosting past-producing mines that remain largely untested by modern drilling. While Arizona Eagle's primary focus will be on exploration and development of the Eagle Project, it will continue to own Core Nickel's land portfolio in the Thompson Nickel Belt of northern Manitoba.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Clyde Smith, PhD, Vice-President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For Further Information

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the Company's exploration activities and drill program at the Eagle Project, the timing and results of assay results, the mobilization of additional drill rigs, the engagement of Oak Hill, and the potential expansion of the historic estimate. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the timely receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, and the ability of the Company to execute on the proposed exploration program at the Eagle Project. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States or in any other jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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Source: Arizona Eagle Mining Corp.