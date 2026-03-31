Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU) ("F4" or "the Company") announces that its summer exploration in the Athabasca Basin will focus on the Murphy Lake property located 5km south of the Hurricane Deposit with partner UraniumX Discovery Corp (formerly known as Stearman Resources Inc) and on the wholly-owned Todd Lake and Wales Lake projects located within 25km of Paladin's Triple R and Nexgen's Arrow deposits in the southwest corner of the Athabasca Basin. Drilling at Murphy Lake, where F4 is the operator, is set to begin at the end of May to be funded by UraniumX in accordance with the earn-in agreement on the property (see news release dated July 29, 2025) and to be followed by the work at Todd Lake and Wales Lake in the region where a string of recent discoveries, including F3 Uranium's JR Zone and Tetra Zone, Nexgen Energy's PCE occurrence, and Paladin Energy's Saloon area, highlight the potential for additional uranium discoveries (see map 1 below).

The Company holds all necessary work permits for the three planned exploration programs. The Todd Lake and Wales Lake programs, with a combined budget of $1.5 million, remain subject to financing.

Todd Lake

F4's westside flagship Todd Lake property is located 14km southwest of Paladin's Triple R and Nexgen's Arrow deposits. These major deposits are located within the Patterson Lake conductive corridor which strikes southwest towards Todd Lake and where an airborne Mobile MagnetoTellurics (Mobile MT) survey completed in summer 2025 identified possible extension to the PLC and the Carter Trends into the Todd Lake property (see F4 news release dated July 2, 2025). The property lies within the Clearwater Domain, an underexplored geological unit with no historic ground geophysics or drilling completed, and where F3 Uranium recently made the Tetra Zone discovery, less than 4km northeast of Todd lake. Map 1 below shows the location of Todd Lake in relation to the Tetra Zone discovery and to the Paladin Triple R and Nexgen Arrow uranium deposits. Planning of the summer exploration work on Todd Lake, including drilling, is in progress.

Wales Lake

F4's Wales Lake Project is located outside the southwest Athabasca Basin within 25km of Paladin's Triple R and Nexgen Energy's Arrow deposits. The project lies southwest of the Dirkson and Saloon Trends, host to both Nexgen Energy's PCE uranium occurrence and Paladin Energy's recently discovered Saloon East (see Map 1). With F3 Uranium's discovery in 2025 of the Tetra Zone in the Clearwater Domain, F4 believes in a diverse exploration potential on the Wales Project. The properties are significantly underexplored with only 4 previous drillholes and planning of the next steps for summer 2026 exploration work on the Wales Lake project is underway.

Marketing Agreement:

The Company also announces that it has entered into a digital marketing services agreement with Connect 4 Marketing Ltd. ("Connect4") to provide the Company with comprehensive digital marketing services including content creation (videos ad creatives, landing pages), influencer management, newsletter coordination, and targeted advertising campaigns in both English and German markets.

Subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the agreement will commence for an initial 2-month term, which may be extended by mutual agreement. In consideration for the services provided, the Company will pay Connect4 an initial upfront service and marketing fee of $150,000 CAD, plus applicable taxes, which will be paid from the Company's general working capital.

To the best of the Company's knowledge Connect 4 does not have any equity interest in the securities of the Company, or a right to acquire such an interest. Connect4 and its principal have an arms' length relationship with the Company.

Connect4 is registered in Brossard, Quebec at 702-5505 Boulevard Du Quartier, Brossard, J4Z0R9 and can be reached at Carlos@connect4marketing.ca or by phone @ 1 (514) 970-1316. The principal of Connect4 is Louis-Carlos Vargas Rocheleau.





Map 1. Overview Map of F4's Southwest Athabasca Projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10832/290618_cdc71dfd64a44aee_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., President & COO of F4, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This news release also refers to neighboring properties in which F4 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Todd Lake or Wales Lake properties.

For additional information on the Wales Lake Project, please refer to the reports titled "Technical Report For The Wales Lake West Property, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated February 3, 2025 and "Technical Report for the Wales Lake East Property, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated May 12, 2025, both available at www.sedarplus.ca, and prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan Company is led by a management and exploration team with a legacy of discovery successes. The project portfolio includes 17 wholly owned properties totaling roughly 157,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, Nexgen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Ray Ashley"

Raymond Ashley, CEO

F4 Uranium Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290618

Source: F4 Uranium Corp.