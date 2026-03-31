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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 11:10 Uhr
103 Leser
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Tenneco: Monroe Ride Solutions Announces Breakthrough in Passive Damper Valve Technology

New Monroe DCx Valve Delivers Superior Balance in Comfort and Handling, Dramatic Reduction of NVH

NORTHVILLE, Mich., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenneco's Monroe Ride Solutions business, a premier global supplier of leading-edge suspension systems and components for light vehicles, commercial truck and off-road equipment and other applications, has announced a breakthrough in passive damper valve technology that delivers a superior balance of optimized driving comfort and highly responsive and precise handling performance. The new, proprietary Monroe DCx (Double Comfort eXperience) piston valve, now available in double-tube Monroe OE Solutions dampers, also enables vehicle manufacturers to dramatically reduce noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) in their latest models.

The DCx valve features innovative dual-stage bleed technology which provides exceptionally efficient and more intuitive tuning to meet the comfort, handling and NVH characteristics desired for each vehicle. The dual-stage bleed design ensures minimal damping forces at very low piston rod velocities, resulting in best-in-class isolation of the high frequency road textures and micro-vibrations that contribute to NVH. This unique feature is independently tunable in rebound and compression, ensuring optimal damping force control.

The DCx valve also is compatible with Monroe Ride Refine secondary valve systems, which provide an array of additional tuning capabilities.

"Monroe DCx is the first series production valve system for passive dampers that enables light-vehicle OEMs to eliminate the compromise between comfort and performance while ensuring outstanding NVH reduction," said John Kinnick, vice president and general manager, Monroe Ride Solutions. "Our global engineering team continues to advance the science of ride control to serve the needs of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers and their customers."

Click here to learn more about the full portfolio of Monroe Ride Solutions technologies, including Monroe OE Solutions passive dampers, modules and valve systems, and Monroe Intelligent Suspension electronic suspensions.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through its DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, Powertrain and Champion Ignition business groups, Tenneco drives advancements in global mobility by providing technology solutions across multiple sectors. Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

CONTACT:
Simonetta Esposito
Global Communications
Tenneco
Sesposito@tenneco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/025ca1a8-c078-41a9-98c4-ff7e87d28155

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12332545-a432-41ce-89e4-f126b61cf939


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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