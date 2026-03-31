Huawei Site Power Solution Wins Frost & Sullivan's Global Best Practices Award

As the world is transforming the energy mix and advancing digitalization, the potential of energy storage assets in massive telecom sites is set to be unleashed. Huawei's innovative VPP solution for telecom sites features a flexible architecture that supports both integrated and separated power backup and energy storage. It can concurrently aggregate up to 10,000 sites, with a system response time of less than 7.5 seconds and control precision of over 95%. This solution meets VPP business requirements for fast, accurate, and large-scale regulation, and transforms the role of site batteries from backup to payback.

Huawei has helped multiple leading operators in Europe deploy site VPP solutions, enabling their telecom energy storage systems to generate revenue from the flexible electricity market. This has opened up a new revenue stream for operators and is transforming energy storage systems into profitable assets. For example, by deploying Huawei's solution, a carrier in Northern Europe has increased revenue by more than 2,000 euros per site per year. The solution was also adopted and released as an international standard by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), laying a solid foundation for global telecom power facilities to participate in the electricity market.

Based on the successful practice of VPP in telecom sites, Huawei is expanding its expertise to more extensive energy scenarios, providing operators with all-scenario VPP solutions covering telecom sites, residential applications, and commercial & industrial campuses. This helps operators drive digital transformation of energy and build green, efficient, and intelligent power systems.

The Global Best Practices Award not only recognizes Huawei's innovative achievements in site power VPP, but also signifies that Huawei's VPP solution has entered a new phase of large-scale commercial deployment.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue collaborating with global operators to promote VPP technology advancement, innovations in AI-powered green sites, and global practices such as PV system deployment for energy conservation and emissions reduction to minimize OPEX and optimize TCO.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946541/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-site-power-solution-wins-frost--sullivans-global-best-practices-award-302729786.html