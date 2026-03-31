AleaSoft Energy Forecasting finds the weekly average electricity price fell across most major European markets last week as gas prices dropped. Solar energy production increased in southern Europe, helping Portugal and Spain to record their lowest daily average prices since 2024 and 2013 respectively.Weekly average electricity prices fell across most major European markets last week, according to the latest analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. AleaSoft says most major European markets registered high daily electricity prices towards the start of last week but falling gas prices through the ...

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