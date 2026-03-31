Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 28 February 2026, the Net Assets of the Company were £125.1m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2026

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp* Financials Luxembourg 6.6 2 AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund** Financials Ireland 6.6 3 AVI Japan Discovery Fund SP*** Financials Cayman 5.2 4 Orange Communication Services France 3.4 5 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.0 6 Carlsberg Consumer Staples Denmark 2.3 7 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 2.3 8 GQG Partners Inc. Financials United States 2.1 9 Laboratorios Farmaceutico Health Care Spain 2.0 10 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.9 11 Philips Health Care Netherlands 1.9 12 Diageo Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.9 13 Nestle Consumer Staples Switzerland 1.8 14 ENI Energy Italy 1.8 15 Terveystalo Health Care Finland 1.6 16 TotalEnergies Energy France 1.6 17 Cicor Technologies Technology Switzerland 1.6 18 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 1.6 19 Bakkafrost Consumer Staples Denmark 1.5 20 Sanofi Health Care France 1.4 21 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.3 22 Alibaba Group Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 1.2 23 Bonesupport Holding Health Care Sweden 1.1 24 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 0.8 25 RaySearch Laboratories Health Care Sweden 0.6 26 The Magnum Ice Cream Company Consumer Staples Netherlands 0.1 Total equity investments 57.2 Cash and other net assets 42.8 Net assets 100.0

*Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

** Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

*** Participating Shares of CV5 SPC

Geographical Distribution as at 28 February 2026

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 25.0 Americas: Private Equity Fund 6.6 Americas: Direct equities 5.3 Japan 11.8 United Kingdom 7.3 Asia Pacific ex Japan 1.2 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 42.8 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 28 February 2026

% of Net Assets Financials: Japan Funds 11.8 Financials: Private Equity Fund 6.6 Financials: Direct Equities 2.1 Total Financials 20.5 Consumer Staples 10.6 Health Care 8.6 Industrials 6.0 Communication Services 5.3 Energy 3.4 Information Technology 1.6 Consumer Discretionary 1.2 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 42.8 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

31 March 2026