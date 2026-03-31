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PR Newswire
31.03.2026 11:54 Uhr
202 Leser
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Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2026

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 28 February 2026, the Net Assets of the Company were £125.1m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2026

Rank

Company

Sector

Country of Incorporation

% of Net Assets

1

Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp*

Financials

Luxembourg

6.6

2

AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund**

Financials

Ireland

6.6

3

AVI Japan Discovery Fund SP***

Financials

Cayman

5.2

4

Orange

Communication Services

France

3.4

5

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

3.0

6

Carlsberg

Consumer Staples

Denmark

2.3

7

Dassault Aviation

Industrials

France

2.3

8

GQG Partners Inc.

Financials

United States

2.1

9

Laboratorios Farmaceutico

Health Care

Spain

2.0

10

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

1.9

11

Philips

Health Care

Netherlands

1.9

12

Diageo

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

1.9

13

Nestle

Consumer Staples

Switzerland

1.8

14

ENI

Energy

Italy

1.8

15

Terveystalo

Health Care

Finland

1.6

16

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

1.6

17

Cicor Technologies

Technology

Switzerland

1.6

18

Qinetiq

Industrials

United Kingdom

1.6

19

Bakkafrost

Consumer Staples

Denmark

1.5

20

Sanofi

Health Care

France

1.4

21

General Dynamics

Industrials

United States

1.3

22

Alibaba Group

Consumer Discretionary

Hong Kong

1.2

23

Bonesupport Holding

Health Care

Sweden

1.1

24

Jet2

Industrials

United Kingdom

0.8

25

RaySearch Laboratories

Health Care

Sweden

0.6

26

The Magnum Ice Cream Company

Consumer Staples

Netherlands

0.1

Total equity investments

57.2

Cash and other net assets

42.8

Net assets

100.0

*Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

** Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

*** Participating Shares of CV5 SPC

Geographical Distribution as at 28 February 2026

% of Net Assets

Europe ex UK

25.0

Americas: Private Equity Fund

6.6

Americas: Direct equities

5.3

Japan

11.8

United Kingdom

7.3

Asia Pacific ex Japan

1.2

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

42.8

100.0

Sector Distribution as at 28 February 2026

% of Net Assets

Financials: Japan Funds

11.8

Financials: Private Equity Fund

6.6

Financials: Direct Equities

2.1

Total Financials

20.5

Consumer Staples

10.6

Health Care

8.6

Industrials

6.0

Communication Services

5.3

Energy

3.4

Information Technology

1.6

Consumer Discretionary

1.2

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

42.8

100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

31 March 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.