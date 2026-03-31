Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2026
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31
Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 28 February 2026, the Net Assets of the Company were £125.1m.
Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2026
Rank
Company
Sector
Country of Incorporation
% of Net Assets
1
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp*
Financials
Luxembourg
6.6
2
AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund**
Financials
Ireland
6.6
3
AVI Japan Discovery Fund SP***
Financials
Cayman
5.2
4
Orange
Communication Services
France
3.4
5
Unilever
Consumer Staples
|
United Kingdom
3.0
6
Carlsberg
Consumer Staples
Denmark
2.3
7
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
2.3
8
GQG Partners Inc.
Financials
United States
2.1
9
Laboratorios Farmaceutico
Health Care
Spain
2.0
10
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
1.9
11
Philips
Health Care
Netherlands
1.9
12
Diageo
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
1.9
13
Nestle
Consumer Staples
Switzerland
1.8
14
ENI
Energy
Italy
1.8
15
Terveystalo
Health Care
Finland
1.6
16
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
1.6
17
Cicor Technologies
Technology
Switzerland
1.6
18
Qinetiq
Industrials
United Kingdom
1.6
19
Bakkafrost
Consumer Staples
Denmark
1.5
20
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.4
21
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
1.3
22
Alibaba Group
Consumer Discretionary
Hong Kong
1.2
23
Bonesupport Holding
Health Care
Sweden
1.1
24
Jet2
Industrials
United Kingdom
0.8
25
RaySearch Laboratories
Health Care
Sweden
0.6
26
The Magnum Ice Cream Company
Consumer Staples
Netherlands
0.1
Total equity investments
57.2
Cash and other net assets
42.8
Net assets
100.0
*Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
** Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC
*** Participating Shares of CV5 SPC
Geographical Distribution as at 28 February 2026
% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK
25.0
Americas: Private Equity Fund
6.6
Americas: Direct equities
5.3
Japan
11.8
United Kingdom
7.3
Asia Pacific ex Japan
1.2
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
42.8
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 28 February 2026
% of Net Assets
Financials: Japan Funds
11.8
Financials: Private Equity Fund
6.6
Financials: Direct Equities
2.1
Total Financials
20.5
Consumer Staples
10.6
Health Care
8.6
Industrials
6.0
Communication Services
5.3
Energy
3.4
Information Technology
1.6
Consumer Discretionary
1.2
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
42.8
100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
For further information please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
31 March 2026