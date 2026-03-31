HONG KONG, Mar 31, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On the evening of 30 March, Fosun International announced its 2025 annual results. During the Reporting Period, the Group's total revenue reached RMB173.43 billion, and adjusted industrial operation profit was RMB4 billion.



Compared to prior years, Fosun's results have remained solid. However, pursuant to the principle of prudence, Fosun made one-off non-cash impairment provisions and value revaluations on certain real estate projects with impairment indicators and goodwill and intangible assets of certain non-core business segments, resulting in a book loss of RMB23.4 billion in 2025, of which real estate-related impairment accounted for approximately 55%, while impairment of non-core assets accounted for approximately 45%.



Fosun emphasized in the announcement that these provisions do not affect the Company's overall operations and cash flow. However, Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, offered a sincere apology in this year's Letter to Shareholders, stating that 'A loss is never desirable.' He further explained that, 'Under the current market conditions, some of the projects we invested in years ago are now valued differently from what we expected at the time of investment. Accordingly, the Board has taken a prudent decision to complete this asset impairment, allowing Fosun to focus its resources and efforts more effectively on core, highgrowth areas. At a time when the global economy is generating opportunities amid volatility and China's innovation-driven industries are gaining growth momentum, deepening our strategic focus now allows us to optimize our asset structure and helps us secure a stronger position in key sectors, positioning Fosun as a leaner, healthier, and more sustainable company.'



In recent years, Fosun has steadily advance its strategy of 'streamlining operations and strengthening the business, focusing on core businesses', generating approximately RMB75 billion in cash returns from asset and business divestments. This round of impairments marks Fosun's decisive step to clear accumulated risks on a one-off basis and shed 'historical burdens'. While the book loss appears significant, from the capital market's perspective, Fosun's share price has rebounded more than 10% since the announcement of its results preview on 6 March, indicating the market has recognized and accepted its 'risk clearance'.



In his Letter to Shareholders, Guo Guangchang described this asset impairment as 'repairing the roof on a sunny day'. Fosun International's results announcement offers a clear illustration. Fosun's core businesses has continued to deliver steady profits, reflecting solid operating fundamentals. At the same time, its long-established innovation and globalization strategies have become the core growth drivers for the Company. Collectively, these achievements underpin Fosun's confidence in proceeding with 'risk clearance' at this stage.



Business fundamentals remain solid, pharmaceuticals and insurance segments deliver strong results



Let's start with Fosun's business fundamentals. In 2025, Fosun International's four core subsidiaries generated RMB128.2 billion in revenue, accounting for 74% of the Group's total revenue. This demonstrates the results of Fosun's strategic adjustment of 'focusing on core businesses', effectively addressing prior market concerns over 'diversification'.



Among them, Fosun Pharma, a core subsidiary of Fosun, achieved a net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent of RMB3.371 billion in 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 21.69%. Fosun Pharma's biopharmaceutical innovation platform, Henlius, recorded revenue of RMB6.667 billion and net profit of RMB827 million, delivering growth in both revenue and net profit for the third consecutive year.



Next, let's take a look at Fosun's most important overseas subsidiary, Fosun Insurance Portugal. In 2025, Fosun Insurance Portugal achieved strong growth in revenue and net profit. Its net profit attributable to owners of the parent amounted to EUR201 million, up 15.8% year-on-year, establishing it as a stable contributor to Fosun's profitability. Fosun Insurance Portugal has benefited significantly from Fosun's global ecosystem, expanding its presence from Portugal to overseas markets such as Europe, Latin America and Africa. In 2025, Fosun Insurance Portugal received its inaugural A rating from S&P Global, reflecting international recognition of its asset quality and risk resilience.



In Chinese mainland, Fosun's two insurance companies have also performed well. Pramerica Fosun Life Insurance's premium income for the year reached RMB13.28billion, up 41.6% year-on-year, while net profit surged over 492% to RMB650 million. Meanwhile, Fosun United Health Insurance recorded insurance income of RMB7.84billion in 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of50.1%, with net profit reaching RMB139million, marking five consecutive years of profitability.



Core drivers: innovation and globalization strategies



Fosun Pharma and Fosun Insurance Portugal embody Fosun's two core strategies: innovation and globalization.



Since its establishment, Fosun has always regarded 'innovation-driven research and development (R&D)' as its core strategy, and began its global expansion following its listing in Hong Kong. After years of intensive investment and exploration, innovation and globalization strategies have become the core driving forces behind Fosun's development, consistently delivering results that generate 'compounding returns' over time.



The biggest change for Fosun Pharma in 2025 was strong growth in its innovative drug breakthroughs. During the Reporting Period, Fosun Pharma's revenue from innovative drugs reached RMB9.893 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 29.59%, accounting for 33.16% of its pharmaceutical business revenue. Fosun Pharma had 16 indications of its 7 innovative drugs approved for marketing in China and overseas markets, while marketing applications for 6 innovative drug candidates were accepted.



During the Reporting Period, nearly 40 of Fosun's innovative drug clinical trials were approved by regulatory authorities in China, the United States and Europe, while multiple core products entered key clinical phases, laying a solid pipeline foundation for subsequent commercial growth.



Henlius' HLX43 remains the main focus of market interest. As a PD-L1-targeted antibody drug conjugate (ADC) with potential best-in-class characteristics and broad anti-tumor activity across multiple tumor types, HLX43 has shown significant advantages, with a favorable efficacy and safety profile in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gynecological tumors, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), and other indications. On 27 January 2025, it was approved for clinical trials in Chinese mainland, positioning it to become another landmark product for Fosun.



This year, Fosun's international business development (BD) efforts for innovative drugs made a notable impression on the market. For example, at the beginning of 2026, Fosun Pharma entered into an agreement with Eisai Co., Ltd. in relation to HANSIZHUANG, with a potential total value of over USD300 million. At the end of 2025, Fosun Pharma's subsidiary, Yao Pharma, signed a global exclusive licensing agreement with Pfizer, with a potential total value of over USD2 billion; Fosun Pharma Industrial entered into a strategic collaboration with biotechnology company Clavis Bio, with Fosun Pharma eligible to receive up to USD7.25 billion in payments.



In terms of globalization, Fosun has established a profound business presence in more than 40 countries and regions worldwide. Today, it has achieved comprehensive globalization across products, services, and brands. In 2025, Fosun's overseas revenue reached RMB94.86 billion, accounting for 54.7% of total revenue, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.4 percentage points. Fosun's globalization strategy has evolved from 'acquiring globally' to 'earning globally'.



Club Med, a subsidiary of Fosun Tourism Group, operates 67 resorts worldwide. During the Reporting Period, Club Med once again achieved recordhigh performance, with revenue reaching RMB18.07 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 3.6%, while operating profit reached RMB1.44 billion, up 4.6% from 2024.



Hainan Mining, a subsidiary of Fosun, has now developed into a global resource + new energy company and has made remarkable strides in its global expansion. Hainan Mining's model of 'overseas resources + processing in Hainan' entered a substantive operational stage in 2025. Its Bougouni Lithium Mine in Mali produced 45,000 tons of lithium concentrate, with the first shipment of 30,000 tons arriving at Yangpu Port in Hainan in January 2026. Additionally, through its subsidiary Roc Oil and the newly acquired oilfield project in Oman, Hainan Mining has accelerated the building of a 'minerals + energy' network spanning West Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.



International rating agencies affirm Fosun International's rating outlook as 'stable'



Fosun's financial position remains the market's primary focus.



According to Fosun International's results announcement, during the Reporting Period, cash, bank balances and term deposits amounted to RMB61.1 billion; unutilized banking facilities amounted to RMB144.6 billion; total debt to total capital ratio was 57%. Fosun has maintained a healthy financial position, with ample cash reserves. International rating agencies have broadly affirmed Fosun International's rating outlook as 'stable'.



Guo Guangchang stated in his Letter to Shareholders that, at present, Fosun's core businesses remain solid, liquidity position is robust, and banking relationships remain stable. The Company's major shareholder and management team have announced plans to increase their holdings in the shares of the Company and the Company will also proceed with a share buyback program. With Fosun's core businesses continuing to grow and strategic plans firmly on track, 'We are confident in our ability to support a return of the share price to fair value and better protect the long-term interests of our shareholders.'



In addition to its results announcement, Fosun announced that it is committed to increasing its dividend payout ratio, targeting an increase from the current 20% to 35% for the 2026 financial year. Based on the accumulated distributable profit of the Company, the dividend for the 2026 financial year is expected to be not less than HKD1.5 billion.



We can reasonably expect that this round of 'strategic streamlining' will inject greater certainty into Fosun's future business growth.



In this year's Letter to Shareholders, Guo Guangchang also disclosed Fosun's medium-term financial goals: 'We strive to gradually restore annual profit to the RMB10 billion level; at the group level, we aim to generate RMB60 billion in cash returns, reduce total debt to below RMB60 billion, and strive to achieve an investment-grade rating.' He stated that, 'Fosun has always stayed true to its original aspiration: to do the right things, the difficult things and the things that take time to develop. For Fosun's future, we do not seek short-term gains; we seek to build a foundation for lasting success.'







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