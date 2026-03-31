NetLine and Demandbase Join Forces to Revolutionize Account-Based Marketing

New Integration Combines Demandbase's Account Intelligence with NetLine's Programmatic Lead Generation to Deliver Precision Pipeline and Accelerate ABM Success

NEWTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Today, NetLine, the leading Programmatic B2B Lead Generation Platform, alongside Demandbase, the pipeline engine for AI GTM, announced a joint integration that redefines how marketers approach ABM.

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Drive Precision Pipeline: Deliver enriched, permissioned leads that enable sales teams to engage with confidence.

Confirm High-Fit Accounts: Leverage Demandbase's account intelligence to identify and prioritize the right accounts.

Engage Real Buyers: Use NetLine's programmatic lead generation capabilities to connect with verified buyers within those accounts.

Accelerate Campaigns: Streamline campaign setup and lead delivery to act faster on opportunities.

Eliminate Manual Processes: Outdated targeting and manual list uploads will be a thing of the past thanks to seamless, automated syncing.

By combining NetLine's unmatched programmatic lead generation capabilities with Demandbase's unparalleled account intelligence, this integration addresses one of the most persistent challenges in ABM: bridging the gap between account-level insights and buyer-level engagement. The alliance enables a dynamic sync of Demandbase's ABM account lists directly into NetLine campaigns, empowering marketers to engage real buyers earlier in their journey and drive smarter, faster, and more effective ABM plays.

"This partnership transforms anonymous signals into actionable insights," said David Fortino, General Manager at NetLine. "Together, Demandbase and NetLine show you where to look and who's ready to buy, helping marketers to stop simply chasing intent and instead pivot to real pipeline conversion."

"Today's go-to-market teams need better alignment between data and engagement, and this integration helps close that gap," said Christopher Amabile, Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystems at Demandbase. "By bringing together account intelligence with real buyer engagement, we're helping our customers drive more meaningful pipeline and move faster on the opportunities that matter most, turning insight into real business impact."

The companies detailed how the integration will work:

Identify Key Buyers: Use Demandbase's account intelligence to pinpoint the people shaping decisions within target accounts.

Engage in Trusted Environments: Deliver content to buyers where they already spend their time-on analyst sites, trade publications, and professional communities.

Capture Verified Leads: Instead of paying for clicks or impressions, marketers receive real, permissioned leads with accurate data on who they are and what they care about.

Accelerate Sales Follow-Up: All lead data flows directly into CRM and ABM platforms, enabling sales teams to act quickly while the conversation is fresh.

The integration of NetLine and Demandbase represents the next evolution of ABM, where precision and scale finally work in harmony. Marketers no longer have to choose between broad reach and relevance. With this partnership , they can achieve both, ensuring their brand is present in every moment that matters.

About NetLine

NetLine is the #1 Programmatic B2B Lead Generation Platform, empowering marketers to engage in-market buyers with targeted content and accelerate revenue growth. With unmatched access to thousands of Tier 1 media sites, NetLine connects brands with decision-makers actively researching solutions, delivering content where and when it matters most.

Trusted by over 17,000 customers to turn content into pipeline, NetLine is the leader in demand generation. Always-on content across the digital publications your target audiences trust fosters true organic engagement. First-party data, advanced targeting, and real-time lead delivery generate only high-quality prospects for immediate activation and faster conversions.

Founded in 1994, now part of Informa TechTarget, NetLine provides unmatched access and transparency, helping marketers cut through the noise and connect with the buyers who matter most. Your buyers are everywhere. Now you can be too, all in one platform.

Successful B2B Marketers Start with NetLine. Visit www.netline.com .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the pipeline engine platform for B2B go-to-market teams. Powered by Demandbase AI, the platform analyzes account signals and buying group activity to help teams prioritize opportunities, coordinate action across marketing, sales, and advertising, and scale predictable pipeline growth. Thousands of businesses use Demandbase to align their go-to-market teams, reduce wasted spend, and drive measurable pipeline, all from one unified platform. For more information, visit www.demandbase.com .

Media Contact:

Jon Steiert

Senior Manager, Content Marketing

jsteiert@netline.com

215-855-3547

SOURCE: NetLine

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/netline-and-demandbase-join-forces-to-revolutionize-account-based-1153124