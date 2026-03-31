Clint McKinlay Joins Good Driver Mutuality as President of Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Good Driver Mutuality (GDM) today announced that social selling veteran Clint McKinlay has joined the company as President of Sales.

McKinlay brings decades of experience in sales, sales management, and executive leadership. He has built sales teams worldwide, helping them perform at a high level and contributing to billions in cumulative revenue. His appointment comes as the company expands its model to more drivers across the U.S.

Before joining GDM, McKinlay held leadership and executive roles at Rodan + Fields, Shaklee, and Jafra Cosmetics. He also served as CEO of venture-backed Ruby Ribbon from 2020 to 2023. In addition, he has advised numerous C-suite leaders on growth and is the owner of McKinlay Executive Coaching.

After years of working across different sales models, McKinlay said he was drawn to GDM for a different reason.

"I've loved cars since I was a kid, and like most drivers, I've felt the frustration of overpaying and not knowing where that money goes," said McKinlay.

"The reality is, good drivers do a lot right, yet that often goes unrecognized. That is not a small issue. It is something that should be fixed. That is what Good Driver Mutuality is built for. The model is also clear and transparent. Members can see where the money goes, how it is used, and how they can save. When something makes sense at that level, you do not need to convince anyone. You just show them."

This clarity is reflected in how the community operates.

Good Driver Mutuality is designed for drivers with strong records, people who consistently make safe decisions on the road. Its goal is simple, to help careful drivers keep more of their money. Members pay a fixed 20% fee to join. The remaining 80% stays in their account and is only used when a qualified repair occurs. Each week, Members can review completed repairs before any costs are shared.

William Tu, Founder and CEO of Good Driver Mutuality, said McKinlay's experience aligns with the company's current stage.

"He brings deep, practical experience and strong judgment. He understands what holds up in front of people and what does not. At this stage, we need leaders who can clearly explain what we have built, bring others into it, and build teams that can scale it. That is why Clint is here."

In his role, McKinlay will focus on helping more drivers understand how the model works and building a sales organization to support growth across the U.S.

About Good Driver Mutuality

Good Driver Mutuality helps good drivers keep more of their money. A membership-based alternative to collision and comprehensive coverage, Good Driver Mutuality is not an insurance company. Members pay 20% to run the club. The other 80% stays in their bank account until needed for actual repairs. Every invoice is published weekly. Membership requires a clean driving record, and Members keep what isn't spent.

Contact:

Contact@gooddriver.ai

SOURCE: Good Driver Mutuality

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/clint-mckinlay-joins-good-driver-mutuality-as-president-of-sales-1153445