The Department of Energy of the Philippines says it is fast tracking 12 solar projects for grid entry in April in response to changes in the global oil markets caused by conflict in the Middle East.The Philippines Department of Energy (DOE) says it is accelerating the grid entry for twelve solar projects with a cumulative capacity of approximately 1,284 MW. The projects are targeted for operation in April, according to an update on the department's website, with all in advanced stages of construction or undergoing final testing and commissioning. DOE says it is pushing the projects towards an ...

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