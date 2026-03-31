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PR Newswire
31.03.2026 12:06 Uhr
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Papaya Gaming: Sidney Ha Becomes First-Ever World Solitaire Champion

"We know that adults are seeking challenge, mastery, and experiences that feel real. Sidney's victory, and the community that formed in that arena, embodies exactly what PAPAYA is building," said a spokesperson for PAPAYA.

The event marks a milestone in PAPAYA's vision to elevate digital play into meaningful, challenging, and skill-based competition.

A Championship Built on Skill, Preparation, and Presence

The World Solitaire Championship started virtually, with more than 500,000 players globally participating in qualifier rounds on PAPAYA's Solitaire Cash app. Once the field was whittled down to 400, competitors descended on Miami, competing under strictly standardized conditions, with every participant receiving the same deck, a structure aligned with our digital experience, which improves confidence, strategy, and emotional state of mind during competitive play.

Following multiple rounds of timed, high-pressure matches, Ha secured the top position, completing the final round in a blistering 31 seconds, delivering a winning performance defined by precision, composure, and a mastery developed through dedicated practice.

"I never imagined a game I've played quietly for years would bring me here," said Solitaire World Champion Sidney Ha. "Competing in Miami felt electric, with every round demanding total focus. More than anything, it was a joy to share the experience in real life with 400 other Solitaire Cash players who share my love for competitive community."

Redefining What "Casual Play" Can Be

Research from PAPAYA and the National Institute for play reveals that 75% of adult players prioritize meaningful practice over passive escapism, signaling a profound shift toward what researchers call "serious leisure"-cognitive engagement that builds confidence, resilience, and personal mastery.

PAPAYA's World Solitaire Championship is the first of many forthcoming real-world formats designed to bring tournament-style competition and community to mobile players worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946676/WSC_Final_Round.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946679/Sidney_Ha.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/papaya-gaming-sidney-ha-becomes-first-ever-world-solitaire-champion-302729796.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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