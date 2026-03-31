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WKN: A1JUZ7 | ISIN: TH0101A10Z19 | Ticker-Symbol: CPOF
Frankfurt
31.03.26 | 08:02
0,510 Euro
-1,92 % -0,010
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PCL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PCL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5350,57513:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 12:22 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF): Kitchen Joy brings authentic Asian recipes to European consumers

BANGKOK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kitchen Joy, a ready meal brand from CPF, is growing its presence in Europe with a broader range of Asian-inspired dishes, appetizers and cooked rice products, for modern consumers. Built around the idea of "More Flavour, More Joy," the brand caters to consumers looking for convenient, easy-to-prepare meals that deliver great flavour and can be enjoyed effortlessly at home.

At the heart of the range is Kitchen Joy's Thai Cube ready-meal line, which offers more than 20 recipes made with selected Thai ingredients. Created for modern, fast-paced lifestyles, the products come in a convenient cube-shaped take-away box that allows consumers to simply heat, pour and mix in minutes for a quick yet satisfying meal.

Kitchen Joy Thai Cube has become the No.1 selling ready meal brand in Scandinavia within the frozen ethnic foods category and is now available in markets including Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Iceland, Slovakia, Romania, the United Kingdom, Italy, Belgium and Germany.

The standout products in the range are Chicken Panang Curry with Jasmine Rice and Prawn Wonton Drunken Noodles, both of which received the Superior Taste Award 2026. Judged by renowned chefs and sommeliers, this recognition highlights Kitchen Joy's focus on authentic flavour, quality ingredients, and everyday convenience.

Kitchen Joy is also expanding its appetizer range with products such as Tom Yum Chicken Spring Rolls and Panang Curry Chicken Spring Rolls. Made with premium chicken breast and traditional Thai herbs, the spring rolls are easy to prepare in the oven, air fryer or deep fryer, making them a simple option for snacking, sharing or adding something different to the table.

Alongside ready meals and appetizers, the brand has introduced an Asian Cooked Rice range featuring Thai Jasmine Rice, Thai Riceberry Rice, Chinese-Style Herbal Baked Rice and Japanese-Style Garlic Fried Rice. Ready in three minutes, the products are designed for consumers who want something fast and flexible, whether for a quick lunch, an easy dinner or a side dish with more character.

Kitchen Joy is also incorporating sustainability into the range through packaging and product development. The brand says its packaging uses FSC-certified paper to support responsible sourcing, and it is working towards obtaining a carbon reduction label for its ready-meal range.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b46a6e67-c961-48da-ad0b-610b8bf7077a



Contact for media only: CPF Denmark, info@cpf.dk

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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