Therma Bright Builds on Revenue Progress with Initial 100-Unit Venowave Order; Signals Expansion into Cosmetic Wellness Market

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX0) ("Therma" or the "Company"), a developer and investment partner specializing in advanced diagnostic and medical device technologies, announces it has secured a strategic commercial order for an initial 100 Venowave units from Horizon Health ("Horizon").

This milestone order follows a successful 2025 proof-of-concept phase, during which Therma Bright optimized its delivery and support protocols for the U.S. market. Horizon Health, headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is an established leader in durable medical equipment (DME), maintaining deep clinical ties with prestigious institutions including MedStar Health, the University of Maryland, and over 50 specialized surgical centers.

Horizon Health manages a robust physician and patient network that currently prescribes over 3,000 compression products per month. This partnership positions Venowave to capture a significant share of the high-volume vascular recovery market, both in the Mid-Atlantic region and nationally across the United States.

"Securing this 100-unit order from Horizon Health is a pivotal moment for our commercial scaling strategy," stated Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. "The knowledge gained during our 2025 pilot phase has prepared us to service high-caliber partners like Horizon Health. Their extensive reach into surgical centers and top-tier hospitals provides the perfect launchpad for Venowave to become a standard of care in mobile compression."

James Stadler, Co-CEO of Horizon Health, commented: "Our doctors and patients demand the most effective, mobile, and patient-compliant solutions for vascular health. Having observed the performance of Venowave during the initial evaluation period, we are excited to partner with Therma Bright to integrate this unique technology into our national distribution network, which already services thousands of patients requiring advanced compression therapy every month." Steve Ebner, Co-CEO, also commented: "The continuum of care for patients following a major procedure is paramount to ensuring patients receive care in the home setting - not just at the hospital or the ASC. The Venowave enhances clinical outcomes by supporting patients where they are most at risk: at home."

Expansion into Cosmetic Wellness

In addition to its core clinical applications, Therma Bright is pleased to announce that it is actively investigating an opportunity to position Venowave for cosmetic applications within wellness and aesthetic healthcare clinics across the United States. Preliminary feedback suggests significant potential for the device in supporting lymphatic drainage and post-procedure recovery in the wellness sector. The Company will provide further details on this vertical in a forthcoming dedicated update.

About Horizon Health

Horizon Health is a premier provider of advanced medical solutions and recovery technologies. With a focus on the surgical and vascular markets, the company partners with world-renowned medical institutions and private surgical groups to provide patients with integrated care solutions. Their network encompasses some of the most respected hospitals in the United States, supported by a specialized team focused on high-compliance medical devices.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a developer and investment partner specializing in advanced diagnostic and medical device technologies. The Company's portfolio includes innovative solutions for vascular health, respiratory diagnostics, and topical treatments. Therma Bright is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (THRM), the OTCQB (TBRIF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (JNX0).

Follow us on X:

https://x.com/Bright_Therma

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to several factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290557

Source: Therma Bright Inc.