Modernized laboratory marks investment in Atmus' innovation and global testing capabilities

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (Atmus; NYSE: ATMU), a global leader in filtration and media solutions, has opened a new state-of-the-art laboratory facility at its Quimper, France, location, reinforcing the company's commitment to advancing filtration technology and reducing testing lead times for customers.

The modernized testing facility strengthens Atmus' global laboratory network, resulting in an experience that better supports its customers and positions the company to meet future needs. By enhancing the European infrastructure, testing that previously required support from other global sites will now be performed locally, improving speed, flexibility and coordination within Atmus' global testing network.

"This investment ensures we have the advanced testing capabilities needed to support our customers today and into the future," said Lito Mendoza, engineering director of global laboratory operations at Atmus. "As customer requirements evolve and operating environments become more demanding, these capabilities allow us to validate performance more rigorously and deliver faster results without compromising quality."

Designed as a modern, purpose-built environment, the facility provides the right foundation to enable future testing capabilities, including multivariate testing that more accurately simulates real-world operating conditions. With upgraded infrastructure, Atmus can conduct more comprehensive validation testing to meet the requirements of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specifications.

The Quimper laboratory is certified to automotive IATF 16949 and laboratory ISO 17025 standards and conducts more than 5,000 filter tests annually, supporting both liquid and air or aerosol applications.

The facility is one of five Atmus testing laboratories worldwide that operate as "One Global Lab," enabling collaboration and shared expertise across locations. Performing testing closer to the customer also helps reduce the need for inter-site shipping and travel, supporting Atmus' environmental commitment by lowering associated carbon impacts. Other Atmus laboratories are located in Pune, India, and Wuhan, China, as well as Cookeville, Tenn. and Stoughton, Wisc., in the United States.

Atmus is known for testing filters under real-world operating conditions, including vibration, thermal and pressure dynamics. The company has developed 14 proprietary tests that exceed industry standards and tailors testing protocols to meet specific customer requirements. At the request of major customers, the new site now supports more advanced customer-driven testing, including a dedicated clean room designed to assess particle contamination of components and assembled parts.

"We have consistently introduced new technologies over the past several years, including specialized test equipment to meet OEM requirements," said Mélanie Caron, laboratory manager in Quimper. "This expanded facility gives us the space and infrastructure to support more complex testing today, while also positioning us to add future capabilities, including expanded inorganic and organic contamination analysis, as customer needs continue to evolve."

The original Quimper laboratory was established in 1981 on the Quimper plant and distribution center campus. The facility employs 14 dedicated laboratory staff members who support validation activities for new product development, current product support and quality control for the Quimper manufacturing plant.

According to Jean-Marie Taillebeau, senior director for Europe, Africa and the Middle East, the expanded laboratory plays a critical role in strengthening customer partnerships and supporting Atmus' long-term growth strategy.

"This investment aligns our capabilities with the specifications of next-generation equipment and allows us to bring new products to market more quickly," Taillebeau said. "What we can do in Quimper today goes beyond what was possible before, and the work done here is truly at the heart of our science that safeguards."

About Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (Atmus; NYSE: ATMU) is a global leader in filtration and media solutions. With more than 65 years of innovation and engineering expertise to deliver high-performance filtration solutions, Atmus operates through two business segments: Power Solutions, which serves global on-and-off highway equipment markets through its trusted Fleetguard brand; and Industrial Solutions, which addresses high-growth end markets including commercial and industrial HVAC, data centers and power generation environments through its Koch Filter brand. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Atmus employs nearly 5,000 people worldwide who are committed to creating a better future by protecting what is important. Learn more at https://www.atmus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260331299133/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Investor relations:

Todd Chirillo

investor.relations@atmus.com

Media relations:

Jayme Owen

media.inquiries@atmus.com