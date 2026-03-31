Locus Positioned as the Leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Transportation Management System, 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Transportation Management System vendors.

Locus, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named Locus as a technology leader in their SPARK Matrix: Transportation Management System, 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK MatrixTM delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Locus has been named a leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Transportation Management System (TMS), 2025 for its agentic, decision-intelligent platform that spans transportation planning, dispatch execution, carrier management, and freight settlement. QKS Group recognized Locus for its AI-driven optimization across hundreds of real-world constraints, configurable workflow engine, and embedded human governance capabilities, which together enable enterprises to improve delivery reliability, reduce logistics costs, and scale transportation operations without increasing complexity.

QKS Group defines "Transportation management system (TMS) as a comprehensive solution that helps users streamline and plan logistic and supply chain operations. It helps them coordinate & execute plans, optimize the physical movement of goods, and manage both inbound & outbound transportation resources and information. A TMS improves customer service with the ability to monitor real-time performance and exact visibility over the entire transportation process. The solution helps organizations schedule, implement, and optimize their transportation operations by automating and streamlining tasks such as routing, tracking, and billing. The main goals of using a TMS solution are to improve the efficiency of the overall shipment process, reduce the cost of the supply chain, gain real-time visibility over the process, and ensure customer satisfaction.

According to Nithin Bhaskaran, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, "Locus has established itself as a clear leader in the Transportation Management System (TMS) market, with an agentic platform that spans the full transportation lifecycle, from capacity-aware order promising and multi-modal network planning to dispatch execution, carrier management, and freight settlement. What made Locus a recognized leader in the 2025 SPARK MatrixTM is its embedded decision intelligence, where AI-driven optimization across hundreds of real-world constraints works alongside configurable human governance to enable fast, auditable decisions at scale. Its cloud-native, modular architecture allows enterprises to streamline transportation execution while improving delivery reliability and customer experience."

Building on that, Kumar Anand, Associate Director and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, added, "Locus represents a new generation of TMS, one that goes beyond transactional planning to deliver continuous decision intelligence across the entire transportation network. The platform's ability to sense real-time conditions, recommend and execute decisions, and learn from over a billion deliveries gives enterprises a structural advantage in managing cost, capacity, and service simultaneously. As logistics operations grow more complex, Locus's combination of agentic automation and human-governed controls positions it as a critical platform for enterprises that need both speed and accountability in their transportation decisions."

Nishith Rastogi, CEO and Cofounder at Locus said "Transportation management is at an inflection point. Enterprises are no longer looking for systems that execute instructions. They need platforms that make intelligent decisions, adapt in real time, and learn from every operation. That is exactly what we set out to build at Locus. Being named a leader in the QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM for TMS is a strong signal that the market is aligning with this vision. Our customers have already seen what agentic decision intelligence delivers: over 1.5 billion deliveries optimized, $320 million in logistics costs saved, and a 99.5% on-time delivery rate across some of the most complex distribution networks in the world. We are proud of this recognition and even more focused on what comes next for enterprise transportation."

About Locus:

Locus is a Decision-Intelligent, Agentic Transportation Management System that helps enterprises plan, execute, and optimize their transportation networks with AI-driven, human-governed decisions. The platform covers the full transportation lifecycle, from capacity-aware order promising and multimodal network planning to dispatch execution, carrier management, real-time visibility, and freight settlement, all within a single configurable system. Locus serves 360+ enterprises in retail, consumer goods and 3PL/CEP across North America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Indian Subcontinent. Locus has optimized over 1.5 billion deliveries globally, helping customers save $320 million in logistics costs and reduce GHG emissions by 17 million kilograms.

Media Contact

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For more information, visit www.locus.sh .

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

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