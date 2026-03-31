FundApps Appoints Frederic Ceyte as CEO to Accelerate Unified Compliance Platform Strategy

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / FundApps, a services leading provider of regulatory compliance solutions for financial institutions, spanning the FundApps suite of monitoring and reporting offerings and SteelEye's integrated surveillance solutions, today announced that Andrew White will transition from his role as CEO, after 15 years leading the company he founded. Frederic Ceyte has been appointed CEO as his successor with immediate effect.

Andrew White will transition to a Non-Executive Director, ensuring continuity as FundApps enters its next stage of growth.

"When I founded FundApps in 2010, my goal was to eliminate duplicated compliance work across firms and create a shared, cloud-based platform for regulatory rules and reports. What we've built since then is something I'm incredibly proud of - serving more than 350 clients with a team of ~250 people and over £50mn in ARR," said Andrew White. "Finding Frederic Ceyte was a thorough process, and he was the clear standout. He brings the experience, mindset, and values the company needs for this next stage."

Frederic Ceyte, a two-time CEO with a track record of scaling SaaS and FinTech businesses, joins FundApps to drive platform unification, expand market presence, and accelerate international growth. He led Finance Active through expansion and its sale to Altus Group in 2021, later served as CEO of Addactis, and previously held senior leadership roles at Finastra across product and sales in multiple global markets.

"What attracted me to FundApps is the strength of its foundation - its products, clients, and people - and the clear market shift toward integrated, platform-based compliance services," said Frederic Ceyte. "With the recent addition of SteelEye's surveillance alongside our monitoring and regulatory reporting capabilities, our combined teams offer a unique, clean, curated and enriched dataset of communications, trades and positions. My focus will be on leveraging this dataset, deploying agentic AI with our clients and accelerating FundApps' evolution into a unified, global compliance platform."

FTV Capital continues to back FundApps, focusing on product investment and strategic acquisitions to scale the platform globally. FTV Capital added: "We are delighted to warmly welcome Fred as FundApps' new CEO. Fred brings exceptional leadership, global experience in capital markets technology and a strong operational track record. His leadership will be invaluable as we continue to scale FundApps through the next phase of growth. We very much look forward to working together as we shape the next chapter of the company's journey and the continued evolution of the FundApps platform and the global compliance ecosystem."

About FundApps

FundApps is a cloud-based RegTech platform that automates compliance monitoring, regulatory reporting and surveillance for the world's leading financial institutions. Following its integration with SteelEye, the company now brings together trade and communications surveillance alongside its core compliance capabilities, laying the foundation for a more unified approach to regulatory technology.

The combined company serves 350 clients, monitors $30 trillion in assets under management, and has a team of ~250 people with over £50mn in ARR. Founded in 2010 and with offices in the UK, North America, Portugal, India, and Singapore, FundApps helps clients reduce operational risk, stay ahead of regulatory change, and safeguard their reputation. As a certified B Corp, the company is committed to integrity, transparency, and responsible business practices.

For more information, visit www.fundapps.co or www.steel-eye.com

Contact Information

Nastja Konic

Head of Marketing

nastja@fundapps.co

SOURCE: FundApps

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fundapps-appoints-frederic-ceyte-as-ceo-to-accelerate-unified-compli-1153041