Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo Genomics"), a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through the analysis of chromosomal telomeres, has appointed John Farlinger, currently chair of the Company's audit committee, as chief executive officer and chairman. In connection with Mr. Farlinger's appointment, the Company and Mr. Farlinger have entered into a management consulting agreement. Mr. Farlinger is a seasoned public markets, venture and private equity-backed executive and entrepreneur, bringing more than 30 years of experience in operations, technology and finance.

Mr. Farlinger succeeds Dr. Sabine Mai as CEO. As Telo Genomics' founder, Dr. Mai has developed an extensive, industry-leading telomere-based platform, and will continue as a director of the Company.

"I am excited to play a leading role in shaping Telo Genomics' strategy at this pivotal point in the Company's development," said Mr. Farlinger. "By the summer of 2026, Telo Genomics expects to report clinical study results that will test the efficacy of our technology in head-to-head trials with market leaders. In parallel path, we are beginning the work necessary to file a significant application with the U.S. FDA, and our goal is to facilitate Medicare reimbursement approval in 2027."

Mr. Farlinger continued, "Together with the recent appointment of John Price as Chief Financial Officer, Telo Genomics is now led by a management team skilled in public company strategic leadership and successfully financing small cap growth companies. We are entirely focused on developing, commercializing and monetizing the Company's telomere technology platform."

Mr. Farlinger concluded, "We are uniquely positioned to address key limitations in current oncology care and drug development by commercializing tests capable of competing on sensitivity as well as addressing biological risk prediction. Telo Genomics is proud to lead in the development of precision oncology for the fight against multiple myeloma."

Mr. Farlinger is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) from Queen's University.

In connection with Mr. Farlinger's appointment, the Company has granted to Mr. Farlinger 3,700,000 stock options (the "Options"), effective March 18, 2026. The Options are exercisable at a price of $.055 per share. 50% of the Options vest immediately upon grant, and the balance of the Options vest consistent with the terms of the Company's employee stock option plan. The Options expire 5 years after the date of grant. The Options and the underlying shares are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Investor Relations Service Provider

The Company also announces that it has engaged Sheridan Adams, LLC ("Sheridan") to provide financial and corporate investor/public relations services to the Company pursuant to an investor relations consulting agreement effective March 1, 2026 (the "Agreement"). The services include support for the Company's capital raising activities, increasing trading volume, increasing contact with institutional investors, securing sell-side analyst research coverage, and increasing the Company's participation in investor conferences. Sheridan is owned by Scott Kozak and has an office in Denver, CO.

The Company has agreed to pay Sheridan a monthly cash fee of $4,000 USD (the "Fee") for an initial term of six months (the "Term"). The Agreement will be automatically renewed at the end of the Term, and either party may terminate the Agreement with 30 days' written notice. Both Sheridan and its principals are at arm's length to the Company, and to the knowledge of the Company, at the time of entry into the Agreement, no principal of Sheridan held any securities of the Company, nor had a right to acquire any securities of the Company.

Pursuant to the Agreement, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company has granted to Sheridan 250,000 Options, effective March 1, 2026. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share, vest 36 months after the date of grant, and expire 5 years after the date of grant. The Options and the underlying shares are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Director Resignation

The Company also announces that Guido Baechler is resigning as Executive Chairman and as a director of the Company, effective March 31, 2026. The Company would like to thank Mr. Baechler for his valuable contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavors. Mr. Baechler will remain as an advisor to the Company.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the CEO services to be provided by Mr. Farlinger, the services to be provided by Sheridan, the option grant terms, and receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval, the timing for receipt of clinical results, the filing of an application with the U.S. FDA, Medicare reimbursement, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual outcome to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290626

Source: Telo Genomics Corp.