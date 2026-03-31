Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Buffalo Potash Corporation (TSXV: BUFF) (OTCQB: BLPTF) (the "Company" or "Buffalo") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Barber as a Director to the Company's Board of Directors, effective March 26, 2026.

Jeff Barber brings over two decades of experience in investment banking, M&A advisory, and corporate finance with a track record of supporting resource companies through transformative stages of growth. Mr. Barber has served as an Independent Director of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) since 2017, a period during which the company transitioned from an early-stage TSXV explorer to its current position as a leading near-commercial development company controlling a world class lithium resource with significant institutional backing. Mr. Barber was also a co-founder and the Chief Financial Officer of a specialty consumer products company, leading its financial strategy from its founding in 2016 until its successful sale at a $630 million valuation. Previously, Mr. Barber co-founded and served as Managing Partner of an M&A advisory firm and held investment banking and equity research roles at Raymond James and Canaccord Genuity. He began his career as an Economist at Deloitte. Mr. Barber is a CFA charterholder and holds a master's degree in finance and economics from the University of Alberta. Mr. Barber's appointment adds significant public and private board experience to Buffalo, characterized by a focus on capital markets and value creation.

Mr. Steve Halabura P.Geo., Buffalo Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Buffalo Board of Directors. In addition to Jeff's extensive capital markets expertise, his time as a board member of Standard Lithium during the scaling from technical validation through to a large-scale near development asset is directly applicable to what we are now building at the Disley Project. His addition meaningfully strengthens our Board at a critical inflection point as we advance toward our maiden Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment."

Mr. Jeff Barber commented: "The security of critical mineral supply chains has become a defining challenge of our time; as the global priority shifts toward securing independent inputs for food production, potash is increasingly recognized as central to that conversation. Buffalo represents the kind of opportunity that resonates deeply with my background - a project at a compelling stage of development with the assets, team, and strategy to be a meaningful part of the solution. Furthermore, I see a clear pathway to several near-term milestones that have the potential to unlock significant value, and I look forward to joining the Board and contributing to the Company's continued advancement."

About Buffalo Potash

Buffalo Potash is an emerging Saskatchewan-based potash developer pursuing a modular approach to selective solution mining through its patented Horizontal Line-Drive (HLD) technology. Buffalo is advancing the Disley Project - located next to several of the most prominent currently producing potash solution mines in the world - with the objective of establishing capital-efficient, lower-impact potash production in one of the world's leading potash jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects," or similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated contributions of Mr. Barber to the Board of Directors, and the Company's advancement toward its maiden Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Disley Project.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions made in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to the timing and results of the Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, the ability to execute on the Company's development strategy, and general market and business conditions.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290583

Source: Buffalo Potash Corp.